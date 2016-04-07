(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn the ratings
of Emigrant Bancorp, Inc. (EMIG), Emigrant Bank, Emigrant
Mercantile Bank, and
trust preferred securities issued by EMIG's subsidiaries. The
Rating Outlook
remains Stable. Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings for
commercial reasons.
A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
Fitch reviewed EMIG as part of its U.S. Niche Real Estate Bank
Peer Review,
which also includes Astoria Financial Corporation, Inc., Dime
Community
Bancshares, Inc. and New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
The U.S. Niche Real Estate Banks are characterized by their
narrow business
models relative to other Fitch-rated banks, limited deposit
franchises and
geographic concentrations. Fitch views these limitations as
ratings constraints
across the peer group. The group is composed of banks with total
assets ranging
from approximately $5 billion to approximately $50 billion that
lend primarily
in the New York City metropolitan residential real estate
market.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs and SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of the ratings including the long-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB' and Viability ratings (VRs) at 'bb' and Stable
Outlook reflects
EMIG's solid capital levels, continuing reductions in
non-performing assets
(NPAs), and relatively stable core earnings. EMIG's ratings
remain constrained
by several key factors including its limited franchise and
business position
relative to peers, reliance on net interest income, and
historically elevated
net charge-offs through the cycle. Fitch also believes that
EMIG's risk appetite
is relatively high compared to those of peers, driven by EMIG's
price sensitive
deposit base and exposure to niche business lines with higher
industry-wide loss
content such as cash flow loans to lower middle-market private
equity sponsored
companies, fine art lending, sports lending, and syndicated
loans.
Despite some modest reductions in 2015 due to risk-weighted
asset growth, EMIG's
capital ratios continue to be strong and ahead of peers.
Emigrant Bank's Core
Tier 1 Capital and Fitch Core Capital to Risk Weighted Assets
ratios were 20.4%
and 21.6%, respectively, as of Dec. 31, 2015, compared to the
peer averages of
13.8% and 13.3%. EMIG has not paid material dividends over the
past two years
and continues to build capital through retained earnings, a key
benefit afforded
by its private ownership. The ratings and Stable Outlook assume
the company will
maintain strong capital ratios due to EMIG's relatively high
risk loan
portfolio.
EMIG's relatively stable, ongoing profitability continues to be
a positive for
the rating. EMIG has been profitable in each year since 2010 and
has generated a
solid amount of capital over this period. In 2015, the company
had sizable gains
from the sale of private equity investments. Stripping out these
gains and
holding compensation flat from 2014 due to one-off bonus
payments in 2015,
Fitch's calculated core return on average assets is
approximately 50-60bps.
Returns should be relatively stable near this level in the near
term as a result
of EMIG's limited fee revenue generating franchise and high cost
base. Fitch
views credit deterioration in the C&I loan portfolio or rising
interest rates
that pressure deposit costs as the main potential risks to
EMIG's earnings
profile.
EMIG's sale of its brick and mortar branches in 2013 has limited
the company to
online savings platforms as its primary source of deposit
gathering. These
online platforms are typically more price sensitive in a rising
rate
environment, which could negatively impact earnings, though
these platforms to
date have provided EMIG with a good source of funding since
being established in
2005.
The sale of EMIG's retail branches has also limited the
company's product set to
mainly commercial products. Many of these products are
originated through
brokers or syndications and limit EMIG's ability to cross-sell
fee-based
services. To offset this, EMIG has aspired to build its wealth
management and
private banking franchise into a more meaningful fee
contributor, though
progress on this front has been limited.
Although net charge-offs for EMIG's higher risk and niche
business lines have
been low in recent years, NPAs remain elevated due to slow
resolution of
crisis-era mortgage loans. The significant growth seen in the
commercial
portfolio is also a concern, as this portfolio and commercial
real estate
generated significant losses in the previous credit cycle and
could be a source
of strain in a weaker economic environment. This view is in line
with Fitch's
industry-wide concerns about above-trend commercial loan growth.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
EMIG's trust preferred securities are rated 'B+', two notches
below EMIG's 'bb'
VR. The notch differential reflects loss severity and an
assessment of
incremental non-performance risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS
Emigrant Bank's long- and short-term deposit ratings, including
the long-term
deposit rating of 'BB+', reflect Fitch's view of how these
deposits would be
treated in liquidation by the FDIC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
EMIG's IDRs and VRs are equalized with those of its bank,
reflecting its role as
the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act
as a source of
strength for its bank subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
EMIG, Emigrant Bank, and Emigrant Mercantile Bank have Support
Ratings of '5'
and Support Rating Floors of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, EMIG is not
systemically
important and, therefore, considers the probability of support
to be unlikely.
EMIG's IDR and VR do not incorporate any support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs and SENIOR DEBT
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
RATING SENSITIVITES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
RATING SENSITIVITES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
RATING DRIVERS SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOORS
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings with a
Stable Outlook.
Emigrant Bancorp
--Long-term IDR at 'BB';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Short-term IDR 'at 'B';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Emigrant Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BB';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Long-term deposits at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--Short-term deposits at 'B'.
Emigrant Mercantile Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BB';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Emigrant Capital Trust I & II
--Trust preferred stock at 'B+'.
