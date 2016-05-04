(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' interactive Risk
Radar outlines
the potential impact hypothetical and macroeconomic risks could
have on Fitch's
ratings portfolio. The Risk Radar provides independent
alternative scenarios
based on the more extreme macroeconomic factors that are not
included in ratings
base cases.
This quarter, Risk Radar continues to discuss the impact from a
sharp slowdown
in China's economy as a scenario that poses the largest risk to
the agency's
global credit ratings portfolio. Our ratings case is for a
gradual slowdown, but
equity market volatility and yuan depreciation highlight the
economic adjustment
and deleveraging challenges China is facing.
Lack of growth remains the key challenge in Europe. The report
analyses how
eurozone deflation and zero growth would affect Fitch's ratings
across multiple
asset classes. Other pressing alternative scenarios, including
persistently low
oil prices and the hypothetical negative scenario under Brexit
are also
discussed.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
