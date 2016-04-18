(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China
Vanke Co., Ltd's
(Vanke) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the
Chinese homebuilder's
foreign-currency and local-currency senior unsecured ratings and
the ratings on
its outstanding notes at 'BBB+'.
The notes issued by Bestgain Real Estate Limited and Bestgain
Real Estate Lyra
Limited are also affirmed at 'BBB+'. These notes are jointly and
severally
guaranteed by Vanke Real Estate (Hong Kong) Company Ltd (Vanke
HK), a wholly
owned subsidiary of Vanke.
The full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
The affirmation reflects Vanke's maintenance of a healthy
financial profile even
as contracted sales consistently increased by CAGR of 22% since
2007 to reach
CNY261bn in 2015. The company continues to be China's largest
homebuilder by
sales. Its EBITDA margin stabilised around 22%, while its churn
rate, as
measured by contracted sales to gross debt, strengthened to 3.1x
in 2015 from
2.9x in 2014. Leverage, as measured by net debt to adjusted
inventory, remained
very low at 12.6% compared with peers in the industry, even
though it rose from
the unusually low 3.0% in 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Robust Business, Financial Profile: Fitch expects Vanke to
maintain its
leadership in the Chinese residential homebuilding market, where
sales volume is
sustainable at the current level due to firm housing demand from
first-time
homebuyers and upgraders. Vanke's operational advantages from
its scale, strong
execution ability and healthy financial profile give it
flexibility to control
business risks in the highly competitive and cyclical Chinese
homebuilding
market. These factors support the Stable Outlook on the ratings.
Healthy Cash-Flow Generation: Improved recovery of sales
proceeds and stable
margins support Vanke's superior cash-flow generation. Vanke's
sales-proceeds
recovery rate is one of the highest in the industry - the rate
increased to
around 95% in 2015 from 90% in 2014 and 86% in 2013. EBITDA
margin was stable at
22.6% compared with 22.0% at end-2014 despite poor demand and
market sentiment,
which put pressure on profit margins across the industry. Fitch
expects Vanke to
maintain the current sales-proceeds recovery rate and margin in
next 24 months.
Superior Churn, Low Leverage: Fitch expects Vanke to stay with
its high-turnover
model, with the ratio of contracted sales to total debt
sustained above 2x, and
leverage sustained below 20% over the next 24 months. Leverage
rose to 12.6% in
2015 from 3.0% in 2014. This level remains very low relative to
investment-grade-rated peers, and also comparable with Vanke's
average leverage
of 12.9% between 2011 and 2013. Leverage was low in 2014 because
Vanke reduced
land acquisitions.
Increased Corporate Actions: Fitch believes that Vanke will
continue to explore
opportunities to enhance its industry leadership position and
strengthen its
land bank position. For example, it announced a memorandum of
understanding with
Shenzhen Metro Group Co., Ltd. (SZMC) on 14 March 2016 to
acquire SZMC's
property assets in exchange for Vanke shares. Vanke's 2015
dividend payout ratio
rose to 43.87% from 35.05% in 2014 and 31.54% in 2013. Fitch
views the increased
payout as credit neutral because Vanke's cash-flow generation is
strong and is
supported by its healthy financial profile.
Falling Funding Cost: Vanke has reduced its average funding cost
in 2015 to 6.5%
from 7%-8% in 2014 because the proportion of bank loans and
bonds with lower
interest costs increased to 70% of total debt from 56.8% in
previous years.
Vanke's funding cost is still higher than the 3%-6% for other
Chinese
homebuilders rated in the 'BBB' category (those rated 'BBB-',
'BBB' and 'BBB+'),
which are mostly state-owned enterprises that enjoy cheaper
funding. Vanke's
shareholders are more fragmented, with the largest shareholder
holding 24.26% of
the company, and the majority of its shareholders are not
state-linked.
Sector Risks Constrain Ratings: Fitch views the global property
sector as highly
cyclical. In addition, the Chinese homebuilding market continues
to be policy
and regulation driven, with the government aiming to maintain
affordable housing
prices for the general public and to curb speculative demand.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales by gross floor area to increase by 0%-7% over
2016-2018;
- Average selling price for contracted sales to increase by
0%-3% over
2016-2018;
- EBITDA margin of 20%-22% in 2016-2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Unfavourable changes to China's regulations or economy leading
to a decline in
contracted sales; or
- Decline in EBITDA margin to below 20% (2015: 22.6%); or
- Increase in net debt/adjusted inventory to above 30% over a
sustained period
(2015: 12.6%); or
- Contracted sales/total debt remaining below 1.75x over a
sustained period
(2015: 3.1x); or
- Deviation from its current focus on mass-market housing
business and
operational model
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the next
12 to 18 months
due to the high cyclicality as well as the high regulatory risks
in the Chinese
property sector.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
China Vanke Co., Ltd's
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook
Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook
Stable
- Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+
- Local-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+
Bestgain Real Estate Limited
- USD800m 2.625% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at
'BBB+'
Bestgain Real Estate Lyra Limited
- USD2bn medium-term note programme affirmed at 'BBB+'
- CNY1bn 4.05% senior unsecured notes due 2016 affirmed at
'BBB+'
- CNY1bn 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at
'BBB+'
- USD400m 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at
'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+852 2263 9967
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
