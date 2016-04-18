(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
a divergence
has started to develop in the eurozone periphery as the economic
recovery in the
eurozone takes hold.
The cyclical position of the eurozone economy has improved
substantially since
the height of the eurozone sovereign crisis in 2012. Overall
eurozone GDP
bottomed out in 1Q13 to grow 3.7% until 4Q15. While the recovery
has not been
spectacular, GDP growth has been broadly stable at around 1.5%
since 1Q15, and
GDP growth has turned positive in all eurozone members except
Greece.
Nevertheless, the recovery among member states is far from
homogeneous and a new
divergence has started to develop. The recovery accelerated
significantly in
2015 in Ireland and Spain, outperforming Portugal and Italy
where the recovery
remained sluggish.
The report compares the recent macroeconomic performance of the
four largest
peripheral countries - Italy, Spain, Portugal and Ireland - with
a focus on the
divergence and its potential drivers.
It finds that the macroeconomic and financial shock caused by
the eurozone
crisis, including cross-country contagion, was so large that it
masked the
underlying structural differences between peripheral countries.
As the effects
of the initial shock faded, country-specific factors have again
become more
relevant. The research suggests that external openness,
medium-term growth
potential, investment outlook and financial sector soundness are
key,
interlinked areas explaining the divergence.
Ireland is the most successful among the four peripheral
countries and by most
metrics an outlier. The recovery, and ultimately the growth
potential, was
helped by the high level of openness of the Irish economy,
confidence in the
financial sector was boosted by early bank recapitalisation,
though the
forbearance of NPLs prevailed for a longer period, and fiscal
consolidation has
continued during the recovery.
The medium-term growth potential of the Spanish economy has also
improved since
the crisis, albeit to a lesser extent than in Ireland. It is
underpinned by the
accelerating recovery of domestic demand, particularly
investment, strengthening
confidence and early resolution of financial sector stress.
By contrast, the recovery and the medium-term growth potential
have remained
weak in Italy and Portugal. Investments are barely growing,
forbearance of NPLs
and financial sector weaknesses prevail, while recent fiscal
easing has failed
to boost the recovery.
The report, 'Recovery in the Eurozone Periphery: a New
Divergence', is available
at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
