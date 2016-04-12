(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Duesseldorfer
Hypothekenbank AG's (DHB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR)
at 'BBB-' with
a Stable Outlook and Viability Rating (VR) at 'f'. Fitch has
subsequently
withdrawn the ratings for commercial reasons. Accordingly, Fitch
will no longer
provide ratings or analytical coverage for DHB. A full list of
rating actions is
available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs
The affirmation of DHB's support-driven Long-term IDR and the
Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank will continue to
receive extensive
support from its owner, the Deposit Protection Fund (DPF) of the
Association of
German Banks (Bundesverband deutscher Banken e.V.; BdB), if
needed, until the
bank's restructuring is completed. Fitch believes that the
restructuring has the
characteristics of a wind-down.
Fitch believes that a default of DHB would result in high
financial and
reputational risk for the BdB, and that the BdB has sufficient
funds to support
smaller member banks such as DHB. DPF's ability to provide
support to DHB is
underpinned by its ability to increase annual contributions from
its members, if
needed.
The BdB took over DHB in 1Q15 and has since guaranteed the
bank's exposure to
Heta Asset Resolution AG (Heta), an Austrian wind-down
institution subject to a
moratorium imposed by the Austrian authorities. Without the
DPF's guarantee, we
believe that the bank would have rapidly become non-viable on a
standalone
basis. DHB's Long-term IDR at the low end of the investment
grade category,
which reflects our opinion that the full ownership and the
guarantee increase
the BdB's already significant incentive to provide DHB with
additional support
if needed.
The DPF has accelerated the wind-down of DHB's low-margin,
long-term legacy
exposure to the financial and public sectors and interest rate
derivatives,
while compensating significant losses with the sale of these
assets.
DHB's large exposure to the eurozone periphery public-sector
comprises
declining, but still large unrealised losses and single-event
risk. We
understand from DHB's management that the BdB intends to spend
significant
resources to accompany DHB's restructuring in the coming years.
Given the BdB's
intention to further actively reduce the bank's legacy assets
and limit
commercial real estate loan origination, we expect that DHB will
continue to
generate losses on a short- to medium-term basis.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The VR reflects our view that DHB will remain reliant on ongoing
support from
the DPF in the medium term. This comprehensive support is
necessary to ensure
that DHB maintains acceptable asset quality (through the
guarantee of the Heta
exposure) and capitalisation (through the compensation of losses
from asset
sales) and funding (through the DPF's coverage of a large share
of the bank's
unsecured funding).
The VR also reflects the BdB's decision to concentrate on the
bank's
restructuring without originating any material new business. As
a result, we
expect the bank to remain loss-making and its already weak
franchise as
commercial real estate lender to weaken further. DHB has not
reported any
material profit since 2006 and has since accumulated net losses
of EUR0.8bn,
equivalent to twice its equity and hybrid capital available at
end-2006.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING (SR)
The SR reflects our opinion of a high likelihood of
extraordinary institutional
support from the BdB. We expect the bank's eligible
institutional funding to
continue to benefit from the DPF's extensive coverage, which in
turn creates a
strong incentive for the DPF to extend institutional support to
DHB. Therefore,
we believe that senior creditors will continue to be supported
during the bank's
restructuring under the BdB's ownership as we view a sale of the
bank as
unlikely until its restructuring is completed, which will take
several years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'/Stable and withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' and withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'f' and withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '2' and withdrawn
Debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'F3' and withdrawn
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Sebastian Schrimpf
Analyst
+49 69 76 80 76 136
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1002359
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
