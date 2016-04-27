(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Foreign-Currency Debt: Rising
Risks to Emerging
Market Sovereigns
here
LONDON, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
the rapid rise
in private-sector debt in emerging-market (EM) countries,
particularly that
denominated in foreign currency, in conjunction with extensive
depreciation of
EM currencies, has increased downside risks to their economies,
financial
systems and sovereign creditworthiness at a time of heightened
global
uncertainty.
The report presents new estimates for non-financial
private-sector
foreign-currency debt in eight of the largest EMs: Brazil,
China, India,
Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, South Africa and Turkey. The data
updates and
augments the data set Fitch compiled in late 2015 for "wide
private sector
debt". This broad definition of private-sector debt includes
domestic bank
credit to households and corporates, securities issued in the
domestic and
international markets, and other external debt of the corporate
sector.
Fitch estimates median foreign-currency debt of the eight
countries' private
sector was 20% of GDP at 2Q15, out of total (local- and
foreign-currency)
private sector debt of 90% of GDP. This implies foreign-currency
debt accounted
for 22% of total debt. Foreign-currency debt was highest as a
share of GDP in
Turkey, at 41% (including indexed debt), and Russia, at 37%, and
lowest in
China, at 10% of GDP, and India, at 17%. It was highest as a
share of total
private debt in Turkey, at 46%, and Russia, at 41%.
The agency estimates that currency deprecation between June 2015
and March 2016
will have raised the private-sector foreign-currency debt burden
by around a
further 8% of GDP in Russia, 4% in Brazil and South Africa, and
2% in Turkey and
Mexico.
Debt denominated in foreign currency is more risky than
local-currency debt as
exchange rate depreciation raises debt and debt-service ratios
of sovereigns,
households or corporates that lack foreign exchange incomes or
assets.
Foreign-currency debt, which is usually sourced from abroad, is
typically more
vulnerable to liquidity risk. Currency risk can materialise at -
and exacerbate
- times of economic stress as this is when depreciation pressure
often emerges.
Private-sector debt, particularly for state-owned enterprises,
can migrate to
the sovereign balance sheet.
Corporate borrowing in foreign currency partly reflects the need
to finance
international trade and investment. However, it can also reflect
an
underestimation of exchange rate risks and the effects of
"original sin": EMs'
limited ability to borrow in their own currency at long
maturities, or a high
cost of doing so, owing to a record of high inflation and weak
monetary policy
credibility, or a low level of domestic savings and shallow
domestic capital
markets.
High foreign-currency debt is a weakness for sovereign ratings.
The share of EM
government debt denominated in foreign currency (median for 76
Fitch-rated EMs)
rose to 58% at end-2015, from 50% at end-2013, after falling
from 64% at
end-2001. In contrast, EM foreign exchange reserves in US
dollars have fallen
since 2013. High foreign-currency debt may also constrain policy
flexibility.
Foreign-currency debt risks help explain the strong correlation
between a
stronger dollar and weaker EM sovereign ratings.
Total (foreign- and local-currency) private-sector debt
increased to 78% of GDP
in June 2015 from 71% at end-2014 (average of the eight EMs
excluding China,
which skews the numbers), partly reflecting falls in the US
dollar value of GDP.
Total sovereign and private sector debt (foreign and local
currency) at 2Q15 was
highest in China at 243% of GDP, followed by Brazil at 162%, and
lowest in
Indonesia, at 79%. Total sovereign and private-sector
foreign-currency debt was
highest in Turkey at 53% of GDP.
Fitch's estimates on foreign-currency debt should be used with
caution. They are
compiled from a variety of data sources and, where no data are
available, rely
on plausible assumptions on the currency breakdown of corporate
external debt.
Therefore they should be regarded as estimates rather than hard
data. However,
they provide a far more comprehensive picture than readily
available data on
international debt securities alone - which are often the focus
of market
commentary. Fitch estimates these account for only 6% of
non-financial
private-sector total debt and 22% of non-financial
private-sector
foreign-currency debt (on average for the eight large EMs in
this study).
The report, "Foreign Currency Debt: Rising Risks to EM
Sovereigns", is available
on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=87
4574">Click here to view related report, "Rising Private Sector
Debt: Risks to
EM Sovereigns".
Contact:
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 (0)20 3530 1176
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 73530 1286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.