Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Act
Regulatory
Guide (Applicability of Bank Regulations in the U.S.)
here
NEW YORK, September 08 (Fitch) The U.S. banking regulatory
environment continues
to evolve, and given the complexity of banking regulations,
Fitch has published
an updated U.S. regulatory guide to help navigate the changing
regulations
facing the banking industry.
"U.S. banks will continue to grapple with heightened regulatory
and compliance
expectations for the foreseeable future and many banks have
altered their
business models in response to the evolving landscape," said
Joo-Yung Lee,
Managing Director, Fitch Ratings.
The guide focuses on the applicability of key new regulations,
their general
purpose and some of the differences between U.S. regulation and
international
Basel standards set by the Basel Committee on Banking
Supervision (BCBS). With
the implementation of Basel III, one of the biggest departures
from prior
banking regulations is the proliferation of tiered regulation
based on asset
size. As a result, this report aims to highlight the regulatory
impact to
banking organizations by their asset size.
While U.S. and global regulators have made significant progress
in their
agendas, there are several important regulations on the horizon
that banks are
watching closely. Regulation pending finalization includes a
proposal on total
loss absorbing capacity (TLAC); a proposal for the net stable
funding ratio
(NSFR) in the U.S; a proposal for single-counterparty limits for
large banks; a
proposed rule for qualified financial contracts (QFC Rule)
between global
systemically important banks (GSIBs) and their counterparties;
and a proposal to
update the standardized approach to credit risk.
"Uncertainty remains around pending regulation, but in Fitch's
view U.S. banks
will likely have sufficient time to comply with new rules ahead
of phase-in and
full implementation," added Lee.
Fitch's U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Act Regulatory Guide is
intended to be a
quick guide to help navigate some of the key regulations facing
the banking
industry and is not intended to be comprehensive. Given the
complexity of
banking regulations, Fitch has included links to the full text
of the
regulations for readers who require additional detail. The
report is updated
periodically as necessary and is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link above.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
