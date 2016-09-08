(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Act Regulatory Guide (Applicability of Bank Regulations in the U.S.) here NEW YORK, September 08 (Fitch) The U.S. banking regulatory environment continues to evolve, and given the complexity of banking regulations, Fitch has published an updated U.S. regulatory guide to help navigate the changing regulations facing the banking industry. "U.S. banks will continue to grapple with heightened regulatory and compliance expectations for the foreseeable future and many banks have altered their business models in response to the evolving landscape," said Joo-Yung Lee, Managing Director, Fitch Ratings. The guide focuses on the applicability of key new regulations, their general purpose and some of the differences between U.S. regulation and international Basel standards set by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS). With the implementation of Basel III, one of the biggest departures from prior banking regulations is the proliferation of tiered regulation based on asset size. As a result, this report aims to highlight the regulatory impact to banking organizations by their asset size. While U.S. and global regulators have made significant progress in their agendas, there are several important regulations on the horizon that banks are watching closely. Regulation pending finalization includes a proposal on total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC); a proposal for the net stable funding ratio (NSFR) in the U.S; a proposal for single-counterparty limits for large banks; a proposed rule for qualified financial contracts (QFC Rule) between global systemically important banks (GSIBs) and their counterparties; and a proposal to update the standardized approach to credit risk. "Uncertainty remains around pending regulation, but in Fitch's view U.S. banks will likely have sufficient time to comply with new rules ahead of phase-in and full implementation," added Lee. Fitch's U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Act Regulatory Guide is intended to be a quick guide to help navigate some of the key regulations facing the banking industry and is not intended to be comprehensive. Given the complexity of banking regulations, Fitch has included links to the full text of the regulations for readers who require additional detail. The report is updated periodically as necessary and is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director Financial Institutions +1-212-908-0560 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY Christopher Wolfe Managing Director Financial Institutions +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.