LONDON, April 25 (Fitch) The popular "secular stagnation"
narrative paints too
pessimistic a picture of US medium term growth prospects,
according to a new
report from Fitch Ratings.
"The secular stagnation framework pays insufficient attention to
important
cyclical adjustment processes that have affected US economic
performance over
the last five or six years but are very unlikely to have the
same impact over
the next five years," said Brian Coulton, Chief Global
Economist, Fitch Ratings.
On the supply side of the stagnation debate, both labour force
participation
rates and labour productivity growth have been affected by
cyclical adjustments
that should unwind over the remainder of the decade. While a big
part of the
decline in US labour force participation rate since 2009
reflects demographic
factors - namely the steady rise in the share of workers over 55
- there has
also been a large residual component, unrelated to population
ageing.
Age-adjusted participation rates show a clear cyclical pattern
since the early
1980s and suggest a strong 'discouraged' worker effect in the
early part of this
decade. A modest pick-up in age-adjusted participation will
limit the ongoing
drag from demographics on labour supply over the next few years.
Labour productivity growth has been weak but this partly
reflected the fall in
investment rates after 2009, which have resulted in a sharp fall
in the growth
of the capital stock. The capital stock per worker has been
falling since 2012,
which is highly unusual. High unemployment and low real wage
growth meant that
companies responded to demand expansion from 2012 by hiring
additional workers
rather than expanding the capital stock. This aspect of labour
productivity
weakness does not reflect deteriorating efficiency in the
economy. Wider
measures of productivity growth (taking into account both labour
and capital
inputs) have deteriorated, but not dramatically.
"With underutilised labour becoming more scarce and investment
rates having
risen more recently, capital stock per worker should start
rising again, helping
labour productivity performance," said Mr. Coulton.
The demand side of the secular stagnation narrative emphasises
insufficient
aggregate demand. However, it is important to note that private
sector
deleveraging has been a major constraint on corporate and
household spending in
the last five years, as reflected in record private sector
financial surpluses
(i.e. the excess of savings over investment). These forces are
unlikely to be as
powerful over the next few years. Higher household savings and
the collapse in
residential investment after 2009 helped to deliver a very sharp
decline in
household debt ratios.
"The resilience of private consumption and robust residential
investment growth
over the last year or so suggests that balance sheet concerns
are no longer
constraining household spending to the same extent," said Mr.
Coulton.
Corporate sector excess savings have been running at
unprecedented levels over
the last five years, driven by the weakness in business
investment and a highly
elevated savings (profit) rate. Corporates have utilised these
cash flow
surpluses to return cash to equity holders and build up cash
buffers rather than
paying down gross debt. Nevertheless, the corporate
debt-to-profit ratio has
fallen. Moreover, corporate sector excess saving is now starting
to fall back -
Fitch estimates non-financial corporate financial surplus was
just 0.6% of GDP
in 2015, the lowest since 2008.
Secular stagnation theories of US growth are often used to
justify the
sustainability of current low long-term real interest rates;
however, Fitch
suggests some caution about this conclusion.
