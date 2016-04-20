(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 20 (Fitch) Fewer U.S. CLOs are escaping the
rising number of
defaulted issuers, though Fitch rated 'AAA' tranches should
remain shielded from
potential downgrades, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest
U.S. CLO index.
Approximately 70% of 233 deals in Fitch's index had exposure to
at least one
defaulted issuer, with 16% exposed to at least three defaulted
issuers. The
number of CLOs with exposure to defaults increased to 159 from
97 last quarter.
Additionally, the notional of defaulted collateral is now at
$787 million (0.64%
of the aggregate index portfolio) from $392 million (0.35%) at
the end of last
year. Index CLOs' exposure to Fitch's Loans of Concern also
inched up to 9.6%
of the aggregate index portfolio from 8.4% at the end of last
year.
Recent lower loan prices have allowed CLO managers to add to the
deals' par.
However, this was outweighed by the haircuts on the increasing
exposure to
defaulted obligations and excess CCC for some 2013-2014 deals.
Fitch notes that
three CLOs in its index were failing their interest diversion
test at the end of
first quarter, while another four have less than 1% cushion.
That said, ratings of senior notes of Fitch-rated 2.0 CLOs are
expected to
remain resilient. Collateral losses to date and projected by
Fitch's portfolio
default model remain well below 'AAAsf' stress levels applied at
the time of
Fitch's initial rating analysis. Fitch expects senior notes to
be insulated from
further losses due to credit enhancement levels along with
operation of both
collateral quality and coverage tests. Most CLOs in the index
are still in their
reinvestment periods, allowing CLO managers to add par. Fitch
reviewed 79 CLO
transactions in the first quarter of 2016 affirming and
assigning stable outlook
to the notes of all reviewed transactions.
Fitch's latest 'U.S. CLO Index' and 'U.S. CLO Tracker' are
available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the links embedded in
this release.
Contact:
Alina Pak, CFA
Senior Director
+1 312 368-3184
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL
Kevin Kendra
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0760
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
