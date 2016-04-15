(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
Polish City of
Kielce's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) to
'BBB' from 'BBB-'. Fitch has also upgraded the National
Long-term rating to
'A(pol)' from 'A-(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
The upgrade reflects the city's improving operating performance
and sound debt
ratios, supported by robust management practices and a growing
national economy.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the city
will demonstrate
sound operating performance in the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects the following key rating drivers and their
relative
weights:
HIGH
Fitch expects the city will post healthy operating performance
over the medium
term. We forecast an operating margin of 8%, operating balances
at 1.5x
debt-service obligations and a debt-to-current balance ratio of
10-11 years.
This forecast is based on the assumption that the local
authorities will keep
operating expenditure growth below or in line with operating
revenue growth.
Additionally national economic growth should support local
economic development
and positively impact the city's tax revenue.
The city administration's cost control and prudent financial
policy contributed
to improved operating performance in 2013-2015. In 2015 Kielce's
operating
margin was 8%, in line with Fitch's projections and above the
average of 5.3% in
2010-2012.
Fitch views the city's management practices a supportive rating
factor. To limit
the growth of more rigid expenditure, the city's authorities are
closely
monitoring spending on employment, organising collective tenders
for utilities
and modernising public buildings. These measures should allow
Kielce to keep
operating spending increase below or in line with operating
revenue growth over
the medium term.
MEDIUM
Fitch assumes that Kielce's direct debt in 2016-2018 will remain
moderate, below
75% of current revenue. We forecast a moderate increase in debt
during this
period as a result of infrastructure investment, which will
largely be
co-financed by the EU budget. We expect the city's annual capex
to average
PLM200m or 16% of total expenditure over the medium term.
As rolling out investments co-financed by grants from the
2014-2020 EU budget
takes time, we expect the next peak of capital spending to come
only in
2018-2020. We assume that the bulk of capital spending will be
financed by
capital revenue (including EU funding) and the current balance,
limiting the
city's debt financing needs. Kielce's aim is to tap funds
available to Polish
local governments under the 2014-2020 EU budget, from which they
may use up to
85%.
Kielce's ratings also reflect the following key rating drivers:
Kielce is a medium city in Poland with around 200.000
inhabitants. Kielce's
economy is diversified but is weaker than other cities that are
also capitals of
their respective regions. GDP per capita in 2013 (latest
available data) for the
Kielecki sub-region, which includes Kielce and surrounding
villages, was 80% of
the national average. We estimate the city's wealth indicators
are on a par with
the national average, as Kielce is the strongest area in the
sub-region.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if improvements of operating
performance are
sustained, accompanied by diminishing recourse to debt that
leads to an improved
debt-to-current balance ratio of below 10 years.
The ratings could be downgraded if the city's operating
performance deteriorates
such that the debt servicing (interest and principal
repayment)-to-operating
balance ratio materially exceeds 100% for a sustained period
(2015: 66%).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes the investment programme will not be significantly
extended and
lead to an increase in new debt.
Fitch also assumes that the city will comply with all the EU
regulations and
procedures when implementing investments projects co-financed by
the EU.
Fitch assumes that any new delegated tasks from the central
government will be
neutral to the city's operating performance.
