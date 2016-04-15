(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Poznan's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged view that the city's strong operating performance will be maintained over the medium term, providing adequate debt service and debt payback ratios. The ratings reflect Poznan's sound operating performance, moderate direct debt, a high self-funding capacity of investments and a wealthy and well-diversified local economy. The ratings also factor in the city's high contingent liabilities. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch expects Poznan to continue to demonstrate solid operating performance in 2016-2018. In our base case scenario, we estimate an operating balance averaging PLN390m per year or 13.5% of operating revenue, which would comfortably cover projected debt servicing 1.3x (debt repayment and interest, excluding any premature redemption). In 2016-2017 Fitch also expects Poznan to post almost a balanced budget, before turning small deficits from 2018 (of about 3% of total revenue) following a widening of the city's capital budget deficit. In 2015 the city's operating balance was high at PLN424m, accounting for 15.6% of operating revenue or 13.7% when one-off revenue items (such as the PLN61m VAT refund) are excluded. This result was supported by income tax and local taxes and fees and cost restraint. The city posted a budget surplus in 2015 for the second consecutive year, which stood at 6.5% of total revenue (8.9% in 2014). This was achieved despite high investment spending (PLN770m ie. 23.3% of total spending). The city's capex may decline to about PLN500m annually in 2016-2017 (about 16% of total spending) as it will take time for the city to roll out investments co-financed with EU grants under the 2014-2020 budget. We expect capex to rise from 2018, peaking in 2019-2021, at similar levels to those in the 2007-2013 EU budget. EU co-financing will average about 40%-50% of the capex outlays, with the following 30% being covered by the current balance. This high self-financing capacity will limit the city's need for new debt. We expect Poznan's direct debt to bottom out at 55% of current revenue in 2016-2017 (about PLN1.5bn), following a downward trend since 2011 (77% of current revenue). Fitch expects the city's direct risk to resume a rising trend from 2018 as a result of new investments, but for it to remain below 55% of current revenue until 2019. In 2016 Poznan intends to further repay its high interest-bearing debt ahead of schedule (PLN106m already repaid in 1Q16) as it had done in previous years, thus limiting its interest costs and smoothing its debt repayment schedule. The city's debt payback ratio (debt-to-current balance) is likely to remain stable at five years in 2015-2017 (similar to 2014-2015), which will be well below the city's final debt maturity (up to 10 years). The city is exposed to fairly high contingent liabilities, which amounted to PLN1.27bn in 2015 (46% of current revenue). Fitch expects the city's indirect risk to gradually decrease in 2016-2017 (to below PLN1.2bn) following the completion of investments by the city's companies and the start of their debt repayments. The majority of indirect risk is made up of self-supported debt of municipal companies, hence representing low risk to the city's budget. Poznan's economy is wealthy and well-diversified across sectors, supporting tax revenue growth for the city's budget. Gross domestic product per capita in Poznan is 2x the national average. Services dominate the local economy as they produce 73% of gross value added and employ 79% of the local workforce. At end-2015, Poznan's unemployment rate was the lowest among Polish cities (2.4%) and far below the national average (9.8%). RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be upgraded if the City of Poznan improves its operating margin to above 15% on a sustained basis accompanied by contained net overall risk growth and an upgrade of the sovereign rating (A-/Stable). A downgrade could result from sustained deterioration of the operating margin below 10%, or a significant rise in direct debt leading to the city's debt payback ratio exceeding 10 years (2015: 3.9 years). KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that the city will continue to receive EU funds to co-finance its investment programme. Fitch also assumes that the city will continue to comply with all the EU regulations and procedures when implementing investments projects co-financed by the EU. Otherwise, the city could face the penalty of having to return previously received EU grants. Fitch based its projections on the currently binding legal framework for Polish local governments, especially revenue and expenditure allocation. In addition, Fitch assumes that any new delegated tasks from the central government will be neutral to the city's operating budget. Fitch assumes that the city will not face any compensation payments for changes in land use plans exceeding the amount planned in the city's budget. Contact: Primary Analyst Renata Dobrzynska Director +48 22 338 62 82 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Magdalena Mikolajczak Analyst +48 22 338 62 85 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 