(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Polish
City of Poznan's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged view that the
city's strong
operating performance will be maintained over the medium term,
providing
adequate debt service and debt payback ratios.
The ratings reflect Poznan's sound operating performance,
moderate direct debt,
a high self-funding capacity of investments and a wealthy and
well-diversified
local economy. The ratings also factor in the city's high
contingent
liabilities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects Poznan to continue to demonstrate solid operating
performance in
2016-2018. In our base case scenario, we estimate an operating
balance averaging
PLN390m per year or 13.5% of operating revenue, which would
comfortably cover
projected debt servicing 1.3x (debt repayment and interest,
excluding any
premature redemption). In 2016-2017 Fitch also expects Poznan to
post almost a
balanced budget, before turning small deficits from 2018 (of
about 3% of total
revenue) following a widening of the city's capital budget
deficit.
In 2015 the city's operating balance was high at PLN424m,
accounting for 15.6%
of operating revenue or 13.7% when one-off revenue items (such
as the PLN61m VAT
refund) are excluded. This result was supported by income tax
and local taxes
and fees and cost restraint. The city posted a budget surplus in
2015 for the
second consecutive year, which stood at 6.5% of total revenue
(8.9% in 2014).
This was achieved despite high investment spending (PLN770m ie.
23.3% of total
spending).
The city's capex may decline to about PLN500m annually in
2016-2017 (about 16%
of total spending) as it will take time for the city to roll out
investments
co-financed with EU grants under the 2014-2020 budget. We expect
capex to rise
from 2018, peaking in 2019-2021, at similar levels to those in
the 2007-2013 EU
budget. EU co-financing will average about 40%-50% of the capex
outlays, with
the following 30% being covered by the current balance. This
high self-financing
capacity will limit the city's need for new debt.
We expect Poznan's direct debt to bottom out at 55% of current
revenue in
2016-2017 (about PLN1.5bn), following a downward trend since
2011 (77% of
current revenue). Fitch expects the city's direct risk to resume
a rising trend
from 2018 as a result of new investments, but for it to remain
below 55% of
current revenue until 2019.
In 2016 Poznan intends to further repay its high
interest-bearing debt ahead of
schedule (PLN106m already repaid in 1Q16) as it had done in
previous years, thus
limiting its interest costs and smoothing its debt repayment
schedule. The
city's debt payback ratio (debt-to-current balance) is likely to
remain stable
at five years in 2015-2017 (similar to 2014-2015), which will be
well below the
city's final debt maturity (up to 10 years).
The city is exposed to fairly high contingent liabilities, which
amounted to
PLN1.27bn in 2015 (46% of current revenue). Fitch expects the
city's indirect
risk to gradually decrease in 2016-2017 (to below PLN1.2bn)
following the
completion of investments by the city's companies and the start
of their debt
repayments. The majority of indirect risk is made up of
self-supported debt of
municipal companies, hence representing low risk to the city's
budget.
Poznan's economy is wealthy and well-diversified across sectors,
supporting tax
revenue growth for the city's budget. Gross domestic product per
capita in
Poznan is 2x the national average. Services dominate the local
economy as they
produce 73% of gross value added and employ 79% of the local
workforce. At
end-2015, Poznan's unemployment rate was the lowest among Polish
cities (2.4%)
and far below the national average (9.8%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if the City of Poznan improves its
operating
margin to above 15% on a sustained basis accompanied by
contained net overall
risk growth and an upgrade of the sovereign rating (A-/Stable).
A downgrade could result from sustained deterioration of the
operating margin
below 10%, or a significant rise in direct debt leading to the
city's debt
payback ratio exceeding 10 years (2015: 3.9 years).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the city will continue to receive EU funds to
co-finance its
investment programme. Fitch also assumes that the city will
continue to comply
with all the EU regulations and procedures when implementing
investments
projects co-financed by the EU. Otherwise, the city could face
the penalty of
having to return previously received EU grants.
Fitch based its projections on the currently binding legal
framework for Polish
local governments, especially revenue and expenditure
allocation. In addition,
Fitch assumes that any new delegated tasks from the central
government will be
neutral to the city's operating budget.
Fitch assumes that the city will not face any compensation
payments for changes
in land use plans exceeding the amount planned in the city's
budget.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Renata Dobrzynska
Director
+48 22 338 62 82
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
+48 22 338 62 85
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw, Tel: +48 22 338
62 81, Email:
malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
