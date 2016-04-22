(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian
Mari El
Republic's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB', with Stable Outlooks, and Short-term foreign currency IDR
at 'B'.
The agency has also affirmed the republic's National Long-term
rating at
'AA-(rus)' with Stable Outlook. Mari El's outstanding senior
debt ratings have
been affirmed at 'BB' and 'AA-(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects our largely unchanged base case
scenario regarding the
republic's stable fiscal performance and moderately increasing
direct risk,
which are commensurate with its ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB' ratings reflect the republic's moderate direct risk
with increased
exposure to refinancing risk, a modest economic profile amid a
deteriorating
macro-economic environment in Russia as well as satisfactory
fiscal performance.
Fitch expects Mari El to record stable fiscal performance in
2016-2018, with an
operating balance at about 8%-10% of operating revenue (2015:
11.2%). This will
be driven by prudent management aimed at cost control and an
expected steady
increase in operating revenue of 5% per year over the medium
term. Revenue will
be driven by modest growth of tax revenue from processing
industries, in line
with expected economic growth and stable transfers from the
federal government.
The republic recorded deficit before debt variation at 10% of
total revenue at
end-2015, in line with the previous year's figure. The deficit
was driven by
financing needs for capex, which represented 20% of total
spending, in line with
the republic's five-year average. We project the region will
slightly narrow its
deficit before debt to about 8% of total revenue by end-2018,
driven by lower
capex averaging 16% of total spending over the medium term.
Fitch projects continued growth of Mari El's direct risk to
RUB20bn by end-2018,
or about 80% of current revenue (2015: 60%). Direct risk in 2015
increased
slightly above our last year's expectation to RUB13bn, from
RUB10.7bn a year
earlier. The increase is primarily driven by RUB2.5bn new
low-cost budget loans
from the federal government to fund the region's budget deficit
and partly
replace maturing bank loans and bonds. By refinancing with
budget loans, the
republic has been able to avoid increased costs of borrowing
arising from
interest rate volatility.
We do not expect Mari El's direct debt (bank loans and bonds) to
exceed 60% of
current revenue over the medium term. However, the region's
recently intensified
use of short-term bank loans, away from funding with medium-term
loans (in
2012-2014), has significantly increased refinancing risk, with
67% of
outstanding debt maturing in 2016. In Fitch's view continued
reliance on
primarily short-term bank loans will weaken debt metrics,
potentially leading to
negative rating action.
Russia's institutional framework for subnationals is a
constraining factor on
the republic's ratings. Frequent changes in both the allocation
of revenue
sources and the assignment of expenditure responsibilities
between the tiers of
government limit Mari El's forecasting ability and negatively
affect the
republic's strategic planning, and debt and investment
management.
Mari El's socio-economic profile is historically weaker than the
average Russian
region. Its per capita gross regional product (GRP) was 30%
lower than the
national median in 2012-2015 but performed better than the
national economy in
2015. Mari El's GRP increased 3.8% yoy in 2015, according to the
region's
preliminary estimates, in contrast to Russia's 3.7% decline in
GDP. The republic
projects 2.5%-3.5% economic growth over the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be positively affected by improved budgetary
performance
leading to deficit before debt decreasing below 5% of total
revenue, coupled
with an extension of the debt maturity profile.
Conversely, a downgrade or revision of the Outlook to Negative
could result from
sustained deterioration of operating performance, with an
operating margin below
5%, along with increased direct debt to above 60% of current
revenue over the
medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956-9994
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956-9987
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
