Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UK Life Insurance Dashboard -
2015 Results
here
LONDON, April 18 (Fitch) The outcome of the Brexit referendum
and of two major
regulatory investigations are the key remaining uncertainties
for UK life
insurers in 2016 as the impact of Solvency II and new pension
legislation have
become clearer, Fitch Ratings says.
The industry is facing intense scrutiny from the Financial
Conduct Authority,
which is investigating a number of firms' treatment of
long-standing customers
and has also launched a review of potential mis-selling of
annuities. These
investigations could both be negative for individual firms if
they result in
either negative publicity or significant compensation costs or
fines.
A Leave vote in June's referendum would add operational and
regulatory
complexity for UK insurers active in the EU but should
ultimately be manageable.
A more immediate impact could be via insurers' balance-sheet
exposure to
potential extra volatility in financial markets.
Overall, however, our rating outlook for the sector is stable,
reflecting the
diverse business mix of firms and their strong capital
positions. This has
helped them withstand the decline in the individual annuity
market following
rule changes that removed a requirement for most retirees to buy
an annuity.
The latest results from the sector show annuity sales have
stabilised and we
believe the market may have reached a new equilibrium. Lost
individual annuity
sales will also be partially offset by further growth in the
bulk annuities
market, which we expect will expand significantly in the next
five years.
The sector's results have also provided clarity on capital
ratios under the
Solvency II framework, which have generally been strong and in
line with our
expectations. The announced ratios are not directly comparable
between firms
because there are many differences in the way they calculate the
numbers, but
they should become easier to compare from 2017 when further
disclosure will be
required.
For more on the sector's 2015 results and our outlook for 2016,
see "UK Life
Insurance Dashboard - 2015 Results" published today at
www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking the link above.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
