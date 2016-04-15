(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON/PARIS, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian City of Turin's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. The issue ratings on Turin's senior unsecured bond have also been affirmed at 'BBB'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Turin will maintain stable and solid operating performance with a balanced budget in the medium term. The ratings also factor in the city's fairly high levels of debt, which Fitch expects to remain at around 260% of the budget in the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS High Debt: Turin's stock of debt remained at EUR3.4bn at end-2015, or around 270% of operating revenue, as calculated by Fitch, which included accumulated state-subsidised EUR500m borrowings from Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP: BBB+/Stable) in 2013-2015 to pay down commercial liabilities. The debt is netted of EUR90m loans subsidised by the national government and about EUR150m short-term debt to offset temporary collection/payment mismatch. Fitch expects Turin's debt to stabilise at around EUR3.4bn in the medium term, so that new borrowings will eventually match principal repayment. Fitch expects debt indicators to remain weak with a debt-to-current balance twice the average life of debt at around 45 years and debt service requirements at 20% operating revenue. Rigid Budget, Cost Containment: According to preliminary figures, Turin posted an operating margin of 20% in 2015, exceeding Fitch's forecast of 15% (or EUR200m) over the medium term. This was mainly driven by tight cost control in the face of rigid revenue, in turn allowing the city to preserve a balanced budget. Despite below-average collection rates in fees and taxes (almost 90% in 2015, according to preliminary data), Fitch believes the national preferential payment mechanism will eventually ensure timely debt servicing repayment. Prudent Management: Turin administration's management remains prudent, with a tight grip on municipal services costs and a commitment to reducing direct debt. The city continues to face liquidity challenge due to weak collection rates and potential pressures from a EUR300m fund balance deficit at end-2015, as calculated in accordance to the new accounting rules for Italian LRGs (local and regional governments). This implies a clean-up of outstanding receivables and payables and prudential EUR550m provision for impaired receivables at end-2015. Also, under the cash-oriented new accounting rules, the fund balance will be restored with the successful implementation of a 30-year recovery plan, mainly based on cost-savings (annually EUR11m). Economy Recovery: Fitch expects local GDP to have grown 0.5% in 2015, mainly driven by industry (automotive) and services (commerce and tourism), although with almost no effect on the city's tax base. Economic indicators are healthy, with GDP per capita above the national average (about 110%) and unemployment rate reduced to 12% in 2015 (13% in 2014), and an employment rate rising towards 63% in 2015, from 61% in 2014 (56.6% nationally in 2015). Fitch expects local GDP will maintain a growth trend in 2016, mainly sustained by exports, principally automotive. Neutral Institutional Framework: Fitch considers inter-governmental relations as neutral for Turin. The city remains exposed to the national policy of cutting back deficit and debt, by means of revenue curtailments, while the national government contributes to financing unexpected events or large projects. Timely payment of debt service remains reliant on preferential payments allowed by Italian legislation. RATING SENSITIVITIES Turin's ratings could be upgraded if the city maintains a solid fiscal performance, including shrinking the fund balance deficit, and a sustained reduction of its financial debt stock, with the debt-to current balance ratio trending towards 25 years. Turin's ratings could be downgraded if the operating margin weakens below 10%, associated with a deterioration of the fund balance, and if overall long-term debt, including subsidised loans to pay commercial liabilities, climbs towards EUR3.5bn. Contact: Primary Analyst Federica Bardelli Associate Director +39 02 87 90 87 261 Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A. 