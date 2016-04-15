(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON/PARIS, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Italian City
of Turin's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The issue ratings on Turin's senior unsecured bond have also
been affirmed at
'BBB'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Turin will
maintain stable and
solid operating performance with a balanced budget in the medium
term. The
ratings also factor in the city's fairly high levels of debt,
which Fitch
expects to remain at around 260% of the budget in the medium
term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Debt: Turin's stock of debt remained at EUR3.4bn at
end-2015, or around
270% of operating revenue, as calculated by Fitch, which
included accumulated
state-subsidised EUR500m borrowings from Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti (CDP:
BBB+/Stable) in 2013-2015 to pay down commercial liabilities.
The debt is netted
of EUR90m loans subsidised by the national government and about
EUR150m
short-term debt to offset temporary collection/payment mismatch.
Fitch expects Turin's debt to stabilise at around EUR3.4bn in
the medium term,
so that new borrowings will eventually match principal
repayment. Fitch expects
debt indicators to remain weak with a debt-to-current balance
twice the average
life of debt at around 45 years and debt service requirements at
20% operating
revenue.
Rigid Budget, Cost Containment: According to preliminary
figures, Turin posted
an operating margin of 20% in 2015, exceeding Fitch's forecast
of 15% (or
EUR200m) over the medium term. This was mainly driven by tight
cost control in
the face of rigid revenue, in turn allowing the city to preserve
a balanced
budget. Despite below-average collection rates in fees and taxes
(almost 90% in
2015, according to preliminary data), Fitch believes the
national preferential
payment mechanism will eventually ensure timely debt servicing
repayment.
Prudent Management: Turin administration's management remains
prudent, with a
tight grip on municipal services costs and a commitment to
reducing direct debt.
The city continues to face liquidity challenge due to weak
collection rates and
potential pressures from a EUR300m fund balance deficit at
end-2015, as
calculated in accordance to the new accounting rules for Italian
LRGs (local and
regional governments). This implies a clean-up of outstanding
receivables and
payables and prudential EUR550m provision for impaired
receivables at end-2015.
Also, under the cash-oriented new accounting rules, the fund
balance will be
restored with the successful implementation of a 30-year
recovery plan, mainly
based on cost-savings (annually EUR11m).
Economy Recovery: Fitch expects local GDP to have grown 0.5% in
2015, mainly
driven by industry (automotive) and services (commerce and
tourism), although
with almost no effect on the city's tax base.
Economic indicators are healthy, with GDP per capita above the
national average
(about 110%) and unemployment rate reduced to 12% in 2015 (13%
in 2014), and an
employment rate rising towards 63% in 2015, from 61% in 2014
(56.6% nationally
in 2015). Fitch expects local GDP will maintain a growth trend
in 2016, mainly
sustained by exports, principally automotive.
Neutral Institutional Framework: Fitch considers
inter-governmental relations as
neutral for Turin. The city remains exposed to the national
policy of cutting
back deficit and debt, by means of revenue curtailments, while
the national
government contributes to financing unexpected events or large
projects. Timely
payment of debt service remains reliant on preferential payments
allowed by
Italian legislation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Turin's ratings could be upgraded if the city maintains a solid
fiscal
performance, including shrinking the fund balance deficit, and a
sustained
reduction of its financial debt stock, with the debt-to current
balance ratio
trending towards 25 years.
Turin's ratings could be downgraded if the operating margin
weakens below 10%,
associated with a deterioration of the fund balance, and if
overall long-term
debt, including subsidised loans to pay commercial liabilities,
climbs towards
EUR3.5bn.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 261
Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 216
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1002590
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.