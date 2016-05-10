(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Risk Radar Asia-Pacific 2Q16 here HONG KONG, May 09 (Fitch) China's macroeconomic rebalancing and its associated risks remain the main source of uncertainty for the global economy, especially the Asia-Pacific (APAC). Easing policies implemented by the Chinese authorities in recent quarters reduce the risk of a hard landing in 2016, but long-term macroeconomic imbalances remain, says Fitch Ratings in the Risk Radar Asia-Pacific report. Chinese policy-makers also have to decide the pace at which they introduce structural reforms, while managing the pace of the growth slowdown, Fitch says in the report. A sharper devaluation of the Chinese yuan could trigger significant financial volatility, both in APAC and globally, according to an alternative scenario to Fitch's base case. A weakening Chinese economy, uncertainties over economic strategy, and a loss of investor confidence could lead to higher-than-expected net capital outflows from China. The resultant downward pressure on the yuan has the potential to trigger further market instability beyond the Chinese border. The above development is unlikely, though investor sentiment can turn very quickly, Fitch says in the report. The Risk Radar report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: David Wong Senior Director +852 2263 9927 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Stuart Jennings Managing Director +44 20 3530 1142 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.