HONG KONG, May 09 (Fitch) China's macroeconomic rebalancing and
its associated
risks remain the main source of uncertainty for the global
economy, especially
the Asia-Pacific (APAC). Easing policies implemented by the
Chinese authorities
in recent quarters reduce the risk of a hard landing in 2016,
but long-term
macroeconomic imbalances remain, says Fitch Ratings in the Risk
Radar
Asia-Pacific report.
Chinese policy-makers also have to decide the pace at which they
introduce
structural reforms, while managing the pace of the growth
slowdown, Fitch says
in the report.
A sharper devaluation of the Chinese yuan could trigger
significant financial
volatility, both in APAC and globally, according to an
alternative scenario to
Fitch's base case. A weakening Chinese economy, uncertainties
over economic
strategy, and a loss of investor confidence could lead to
higher-than-expected
net capital outflows from China. The resultant downward pressure
on the yuan has
the potential to trigger further market instability beyond the
Chinese border.
The above development is unlikely, though investor sentiment can
turn very
quickly, Fitch says in the report.
The Risk Radar report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the
link in this media release.
