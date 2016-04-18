(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the
resolution measures
imposed by the Austrian banking regulator on Heta Asset
Resolution AG do not
affect the rating of Heta's EUR1bn government-guaranteed Tier 2
subordinated
notes.
We affirmed the notes (XS0863484035), issued in 2012 and
maturing in 2022, at
'AA+' on 4 March 2016. The rating is aligned with Austria's
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (AA+/Stable). This alignment is based on our
expectation that the
Austrian government will continue to honour the unconditional
and irrevocable
guarantee provided to the noteholders.
On 10 April 2016, the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA)
announced a
series of resolution measures in its capacity as resolution
authority under the
law transposing the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive's
bail-in tool in
Austria. The measures include the cancellation of outstanding
interest payments,
haircuts of 54% and 100% on the principal amounts on Heta's
senior and
subordinated debt, respectively, and a deferral of maturities to
2023. The FMA's
decision follows the rejection in March 2016 by a qualified
majority of Heta's
creditors of a voluntary tender offer submitted by the province
of Carinthia to
Heta's creditors covered by Carinthia's deficiency guarantees.
The resolution measures apply to the rated notes. But according
to the sovereign
guarantee, should the notes - due to regulatory or other
developments including
statutory loss-absorption - bear losses such as a write-down,
conversion into
equity or any other resolution measure, the sovereign would
ensure continued and
punctual payment of the originally guaranteed amounts.
The government has effectively ensured that payments on the
notes have continued
to be made in accordance with their original terms since the
start of the
moratorium imposed by the FMA on Heta's debt in March 2015. We
expect it to
continue to ensure full and timely payments until the notes'
scheduled maturity
and irrespective of further developments affecting Heta's
resolution. In our
opinion, the government has very little incentive not to honour
its guarantee as
doing so would severely and durably damage its own standing in
the capital
markets.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
