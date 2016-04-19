(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SYDNEY, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says 205 Asia-Pacific (APAC) structured finance (SF) and structured credit (SC) tranches were affirmed in 1Q16. Thirteen ratings were upgraded during the quarter, none were downgraded. The upgrades were to four notes from the Australian auto loan transaction Series 2013-1 REDS EHP Trust and one note each from nine Australian prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions. Most of the affirmations were RMBS backed by Australian or New Zealand properties (166), 13 were Australian auto ABS and five were Australian small balance commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). Elsewhere, asset-backed securities (ABS) ratings from India (11) and China (1), RMBS backed by Japanese properties (7) and two SC ratings were also affirmed. At the end of 1Q16, most long-term ratings in APAC had Stable Outlooks. The on-going exceptions were Positive Outlooks on three Australian ABS tranches and one structured credit rating. Australia and New Zealand's robust economies over the last two years are reflected in the strong asset performance. The stable target cash rate in Australia and decreasing official cash rate in New Zealand helped borrowers service their debt. The Australian and New Zealand housing markets have remained strong due to significant property price appreciation over the past couple of years. The account bank for eight Japanese SF transactions became ineligible, following its downgrade in December 2015. This was successfully replaced by a bank satisfying Fitch's SF counterparty criteria in March 2016. Individual rating action commentaries relating to specific rating actions can be found on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com Contacts: Alison Ho Senior Director +852 2263 9937 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Ben McCarthy Managing Director +61 2 8256 0388 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Related Research: Fitch: Stable Economy Reflected in 1Q16 Australia, NZ SF Ratings, published 19 April 2016 Fitch: Stable Economy Supports Japanese SF in 1Q16; Account Bank Replaced, published 19 April 2016 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.