(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
'A-(EXP)' expected
rating to BOC Aviation Pte Ltd's (BOC Aviation, A-/Stable)
proposed issuance of
10-year US dollar senior unsecured notes. The final maturity
date in 2026 and a
fixed-rate of interest will be determined at the time of
issuance. The notes
will be issued under the company's current USD5bn global
medium-term note (GMTN)
programme.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received. BOC Aviation plans to use proceeds
from the
issuance for capital expenditure and general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SENIOR DEBT
The notes are rated at the same level as BOC Aviation's
Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating and existing senior unsecured debt. This is because the
notes will
constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured
obligations of the
company, and will rank equally with all its other unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations.
The IDR reflects Fitch's view of a very high probability of
extraordinary
support to BOC Aviation from its ultimate parent, Bank of China
Limited (BOC;
A/Stable), if required. This view is based on BOC Aviation's
strong links with
BOC, which is evidenced by shared branding, a high level of
board
representation, cross-selling initiatives, and contingency
liquidity support.
Counterbalancing these factors is BOC Aviation's small size
relative to the
broader organisation and it operation in a different
jurisdiction.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SENIOR DEBT
The ratings of the senior unsecured notes are sensitive to
changes in BOC
Aviation's IDR and the level of unencumbered balance sheet
assets in a stressed
scenario, relative to outstanding unsecured debt. A decline in
the level of
unencumbered asset coverage combined with a material increase in
the use of
secured debt could result in the notching between the IDR and
the senior
unsecured debt.
BOC Aviation's ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in
BOC's ratings given
the one-notch differential between the IDRs of BOC Aviation and
BOC.
Although not expected by Fitch, BOC Aviation's ratings could be
adversely
affected should BOC seek to dispose of or meaningfully further
reduce its
investment in BOC Aviation or if there are any other
developments within BOC
that are perceived by Fitch to alter BOC's willingness or
ability to provide
support to BOC Aviation. Negative rating action could also be
taken if BOC
Aviation's operating performance deteriorated, thereby not
delivering the return
on investment envisaged by BOC, to the extent that this had an
impact on Fitch's
assessment of the propensity of BOC to provide support to BOC
Aviation, if
needed.
BOC Aviation is based in Singapore and owned by Bank of China.
It is a leading
global aircraft operating leasing company with a portfolio of
270 owned and
managed aircraft, with total assets of USD12.5bn at end-2015.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Leo Wah
Director
+852 2263 9951
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Date of Relevant Committee: 5 August 2015
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
