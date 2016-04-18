(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, April 18 (Fitch) Finding a way to shift the
large stock of
non-performing loans and impaired assets off Portuguese banks'
balance sheets is
likely to take time and could be fraught with difficulties, says
Fitch Ratings.
We estimate that the stock of NPLs held by the banking sector at
end-2015 was
EUR33.7bn, equivalent to 12% of gross loans.
Most problems are in the corporate sector, where NPL ratios have
reached 20%,
but unsecured consumer lending is also troubled, with a 14% NPL
ratio. Even
retail housing loans report a 6% impairment ratio. Unlike in
Spain, where the
trend has reversed, the stock of NPLs in Portugal continues to
rise and
improvements in the operating environment are not yet producing
a slowdown in
delinquency rates.
Portugal's corporates are heavily indebted and household
indebtedness levels are
also high, at 141% of disposable income, according to data
provided by the OECD,
above the 120% eurozone average.
Loan loss cover ratios across corporate (65%), consumer (75%)
and housing loan
(25%) portfolios mean some NPLs are unreserved, exposing banks'
capital to
collateral valuations and recovery procedures, which can be
complex and
time-consuming. Portuguese banks are also exposed to real-estate
assets and
investments in loan recovery funds. We estimate that these
exposures reached
EUR12.5bn at the six largest banks, equivalent to 3.6% of their
assets at
end-June 2015, though the exposures vary significantly by bank.
The IMF's third post-programme monitoring report, published
earlier this month,
says that further efforts to strengthen bank balance sheets are
needed. It
recommends a more comprehensive strategy to address NPLs and a
fresh approach to
corporate debt workouts.
On 11 April, Portugal's prime minister, Antonio Costa, announced
that a "bad
bank" solution was being explored. Plans are at a preliminary
stage and details
of what shape the NPL solution might take, the anticipated size
of the scheme
and how it might be funded have not been provided.
Portugal's ability to fund a "bad bank" solution is limited.
Public debt levels
are high, reaching 128.8% of GDP at end-2015, and problems
uncovered in the
banking sector - including the failures of Banco Espirito Santo
(August 2014)
and Banif (finalised in December 2015) and a still vulnerable
capital position
at state-owned Caixa Geral de Depositos - have required large
amounts of state
aid over the past five years.
Solutions for improving banking sector asset quality are shaping
up in different
ways across the EU. Ireland's National Asset Management Agency
and Spain's Fondo
de Reestructuracion Ordenada Bancaria, government-funded
vehicles established in
the wake of the last financial crisis, have proved effective in
shifting NPLs
out of the banking sector. Recent schemes launched by Italy and
Hungary received
European Commission approval in February 2016.
The Italian scheme aims for EUR70bn of NPL securitisations,
while Hungary's MARK
scheme focuses on shifting troubled commercial real-estate
portfolios out of the
banks and into a EUR1bn government-funded asset management
company.
In March, we revised the Outlook on Portugal's sovereign rating
to Stable from
Positive due to weaker fiscal and debt performance, modest
growth expectations
and a more difficult political environment, which could increase
macroeconomic
risks. Additional detail on Portugal's sovereign rating can be
found in Fitch's
latest sovereign report, available by clicking the link below.
