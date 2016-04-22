(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian
Kemerovo
Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB-' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. The agency
has also
affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at 'A+(rus)'.
The Outlooks on
the Long-term ratings are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the region's senior unsecured debt at
Long-term local
currency 'BB-' and at National Long-term 'A+(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects the recovery of Kemerovo's budgetary
performance in
2015 but also the structural weaknesses in terms of tax
concentration and
volatile revenue.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB-' ratings reflect Kemerovo's volatile budgetary
performance and high
deficit before debt in the previous four years that led to rapid
debt increase,
albeit from a low base. The ratings also reflect the region's
concentrated
economy with a developed tax base that is exposed to economic
cycles, a weak
institutional framework and our expectation of a stagnant local
economy as a
result of a recessionary environment in Russia.
Fitch expects the region's operating margin to consolidate at
5%-6% during
2016-2018, which is close to 2015's 5.7%. This will be
sufficient to cover
interest expenses, such that the current margin will remain in
small positive
territory (2015: 3%). Budgetary performance will be underpinned
by strict
control on operating expenditure and improved tax proceeds
following the
earnings recovery at mining and metallurgical companies, which
are the region's
largest taxpayers. The recovery was driven by the stabilisation
of prices of key
commodities and the depreciation of the rouble.
A stronger operating balance and a narrowing of the capital
account deficit led
to the budget deficit shrinking by almost twofold to 5.7% of
total revenue in
2015. Fitch expects Kemerovo's deficit before debt to narrow to
3.7% in 2016,
due to continuing control on operating expenditure and cuts in
capex. This will
limit growth of direct risk, which we expect to stabilise at
below 65% of
current revenue in 2016-2018. The wide deficit before debt
during 2012-2015 had
resulted in a rapid rise in direct risk to RUB58bn (61.2% of
current revenue) at
end-2015, from a low RUB19bn (21%) in 2011.
Immediate refinancing risk is moderate. As at 1 April 2016 the
region's debt
comprised RUB29.6bn subsidised loans from the federal budget
(47% of direct
risk), which are likely to be rolled over by the federal
government. Another
RUB23.7bn (38%) is bank loans with maturities between 2017 and
2019, with
moderate concentration in 2018. The remaining direct risk is
represented by
RUB1bn of domestic bonds (2%) and a RUB8.3bn long-term bank loan
from
Vnesheconombank (VEB: BBB-/Negative/F3).
Initially in US dollars, the VEB loan was re-denominated in
roubles at a
favourable exchange rate of RUB/USD 33.62 in 2015 (current
official exchange
rate is RUB/USD 66.22), eliminating foreign-currency risk. The
loan also bears
low annual interest rates (1%) and has a long maturity till 1
January 2035,
which mitigates pressure on the region's debt servicing needs.
The region has a concentrated economy weighted towards coal
mining and ferrous
metallurgy. This provides an extensive tax base for the region's
budget at 80%
of operating revenue. However, this also means a large portion
of the region's
tax revenues depends on companies' profits, resulting in high
revenue volatility
through the economic cycle.
Kemerovo saw marginal real GRP growth in 2015, outperforming the
3.7%
contraction of national GDP. Fitch expects the local economy to
stagnate in the
medium term.
Russia's institutional framework for subnationals is a
constraining factor on
the region's ratings. Frequent changes in the allocation of
revenue sources and
the assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers
of government
limit Kemerovo's forecasting ability and negatively affect the
region's fiscal
capacity and financial flexibility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An improvement in the operating balance to 6%-8% of operating
revenue and
maintaining a debt payback ratio (direct risk-to-current
balance) at below 10
years (2015: 20.7 years) on a sustained base could lead to an
upgrade.
An inability to maintain a positive operating balance on a
sustained basis along
with an increase in direct risk above 90% of current revenue
could lead to a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
