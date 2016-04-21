(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings on two major
Philippine banks - Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and
Metropolitan Bank &
Trust Company (Metrobank). The two banks' Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) were affirmed at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks.
At the same time, the agency has upgraded BDO Unibank, Inc.'s
Long-Term IDR to
'BBB-' from 'BB+', and its Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb-' from
'bb+'. The
Outlook on the ratings is Stable.
These ratings take into account the steady improvement in the
Philippine
operating environment over the last several years. Philippine
GDP growth has
been one of the strongest in the Asia-Pacific region over the
past five years,
and the economy has proven relatively resilient amid greater
global uncertainty
recently. We expect the market to be more insulated from weaker
China growth
compared to many of its neighbours in the region.
We believe that developments in domestic banking regulation over
the years have
also strengthened the overall prudential framework. This should
help to protect
the system against vulnerabilities, which, in the near term,
could stem from a
potential slowdown in property market activity.
Long-standing structural weaknesses, some of which the
authorities have
addressed, include family control and conglomerate ownership of
the major banks
that give rise to related party lending, the unavailability of
real-estate
market statistics and relatively underdeveloped financial
markets.
Fitch expects the steady improvement in the Philippine operating
environment to
benefit banks' asset-quality profiles through the cycle. This
view, combined
with our assessment of BDO's franchise strengths and our
expectation that the
bank will maintain its capitalisation in line with peers,
contributes to the
upgrade of BDO's ratings. BDO's Short-Term IDR and senior debt
ratings have been
upgraded in tandem.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VRS, IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The IDRs of all three banks and National Long-Term Ratings of
BPI and BDO are
driven by the banks' VRs. We assign a higher National Rating to
BPI to reflect
its stronger intrinsic profile.
The banks' broad branch networks and strong deposit franchises
underpin their
stable funding and liquidity profiles, which are key rating
strengths - in
particular for BPI. In addition, Fitch expects sustained
remittance inflows and
service export receipts to support domestic liquidity as well as
banks' access
to foreign currency.
BPI's ratings reflect its sound balance sheet and steady
financial performance
over the years. The bank's funding and liquidity metrics exceed
those of peers
with current and savings accounts (CASA) comprising a
significant 72% of total
deposits (BDO: 68%, Metrobank: 56%), and the loan/deposit ratio
was a modest 70%
at end-2015 (BDO: 77%, Metrobank: 70%). BPI's asset quality is
underpinned by
its established risk culture and blue-chip clientele, and the
bank's healthy
profitability and capitalisation provide a substantial buffer
against credit
shocks. Its capitalisation compares well with peers', with a
Fitch Core Capital
ratio (FCC) of 14.5% at end-2015 and a common equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio of
12.7%.
Metrobank's ratings are supported by its improved asset quality
backed by
prudent underwriting standards and controls, adequate capital
ratios and a
stable funding profile. The bank's NPL ratio remained steady at
0.99% at
end-2015 while its loan growth was close to the higher end of
the peer group at
16% in 2015 (BDO: 17%, BPI: 9%). Its FCC and CET1 ratios, 16.4%
and 14.2%,
respectively, benefited from a PHP32bn equity-raising in early
2015.
BDO's NPL ratio continued to improve, to 1.2% of gross loans at
end-2015
(end-2014: 1.5%), which we believe is close to its cyclical low.
Against this
backdrop, Fitch assesses that BDO's capitalisation still
provides a satisfactory
buffer. Its FCC ratio slipped to 11.9% in 2015 from 12.8% in
2014, and CET ratio
fell to 11.4% from 12.2%. The ratios are the lowest in the peer
group and Fitch
expects management action to lift the bank's capital buffers in
the near to
medium term.
Barring any capital management measures, the three banks'
capital positions are
likely to decline over time amid strong loan demand. In this
environment, Fitch
expects the banks to take action from time to time to maintain
healthy capital
buffers above regulatory requirements. Capital requirements for
domestic
systemically-important banks will be phased in over 2017-2019,
and we believe
the three banks - the largest in the Philippines - will need to
hold CET1 of at
least 11.0% of risk-weighted assets by January 2019.
The Stable Outlooks on BPI, Metrobank and BDO reflect Fitch's
expectation that
their risk profiles will remain steady over the next 12 to 18
months.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of
BPI, BDO and
Metrobank are each at '3' and 'BB+' respectively, and reflect
Fitch's
expectation of a moderate likelihood of extraordinary state
support for the
banks, if needed.
We believe the three banks are each of high significance to the
domestic economy
and banking system, and the sovereign would likely have a high
propensity to
provide support to these three banks. However, Fitch assesses
the overall
likelihood of support to be moderate after taking into account
the sovereign's
fiscal position, as indicated by the sovereign IDR of 'BBB-'.
SENIOR DEBT
BDO's senior notes are rated at the same level as its Long-Term
IDR. This is
because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations of
the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations.
The ratings on BDO's senior debt have been upgraded to 'BBB-'
following the
upgrade in BDO's ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VRS, IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Positive action may arise from stronger profitability, which
would provide
support to capital generation amid expected periods of stronger
loan growth.
Lower loan and deposit concentration, steady enhancements to
banks' risk
management cultures and further strengthening of the operating
environment would
also be positive for ratings.
Downward rating action may result from a material increase in
the banks' risk
appetites. This may be apparent in rapid balance sheet growth or
excessive
borrower or sector concentrations, without a corresponding
improvement in the
banks' risk controls and loss absorption buffers. For BDO, the
ratings may be
downgraded if the bank falls behind peers when building its
capital buffers as
regulatory requirements rise.
Fitch notes that inappropriate pricing for risk would also
weaken banks'
profitability and hence their ability to absorb moderate
fluctuations in asset
quality. Significant asset-quality risk, potentially resulting
in weaker capital
or funding and liquidity positions could also lead to negative
action.
SRs AND SRFs
The SRs and SRFs are sensitive to perceived changes in the
sovereign's
propensity or ability to provide extraordinary support to the
banks. The SRFs
may be raised following positive rating action on the sovereign,
which is on
Positive Outlook. This is assuming our assessment of the
sovereign's propensity
to extend support to the banks is maintained.
The regulator has required all domestic systemically-important
banks to submit
recovery and resolution plans, to prepare for the possibility of
a large bank
failure. A more manageable cost of failure - potentially as a
result of more
robust resolution plans - may reduce the sovereign's propensity
to provide
extraordinary support in times of stress, although we do not see
a high
probability of this in the near term.
SENIOR DEBT
Any change in BDO's IDR would affect the issue ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
BPI
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(phl)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
BDO
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'F3' from 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(phl)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Ratings on senior notes upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Metrobank
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
