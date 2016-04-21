(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Banca
Popolare di
Milano's (BPM) 'BB+' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on
Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) and changed the Outlook on Banco Popolare's 'BB'
Long-term IDR to
Negative from Stable following a periodic review.
The review also takes into account the announcement on 23 March
2016 that the
two banks intend to merge into a new parent bank to create
Italy's third-largest
banking group. Although the merger is still subject to
shareholders' and
regulatory approval, Fitch's view is that the transaction is
more likely to go
ahead than not. A full list of rating actions is included at
the end of this
commentary.
The Long-term IDRs of both banks are driven by their standalone
creditworthiness
as expressed by their Viability Ratings (VRs).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
BPM
BPM's VR of 'bb+' reflects the bank's acceptable capital ratios,
moderately
improved profitability and a lower level of unreserved impaired
loans in
relation to core capital compared with most domestic peers,
despite it being
high by international comparison.
The RWN reflects that the benefits to BPM of being part of a
group with a
stronger franchise and business model are, at least temporarily,
offset by the
execution challenges of integration. This includes merging with
a larger bank
where risk appetite, asset quality and capitalisation are
comparatively weaker,
including after completion of Popolare's announced capital
increase.
Retail customer funding is stable at over 60% of total funding.
The bank's
liquidity is ample and debt maturities manageable.
BPM's impaired loans were high at over 16% of gross loans at
end-2015 in
comparison to the bank's history and to international peers.
However, they are
average among domestic peers and have decreased during 2015. The
bank's
comparatively large exposure to the real estate and construction
sectors has
reduced gradually since end-2011.
The combination of sound coverage and acceptable capitalisation
resulted in
unreserved impaired loans representing 75% of Fitch Core Capital
(FCC) at
end-2015, which is among the lowest for rated Italian banks,
albeit high by
international comparison.
BPM's operating profitability improved further in 2015 as lower
funding costs
and moderate lending growth offset margin pressure on its
assets, and on the
back of lower impairment charges.
Popolare
The ratings continue to reflect pressure on Popolare's capital
stemming from
high levels of unreserved impaired loans, which at end-2015
exceeded 200% of the
bank's FCC and weak asset quality. Profitability metrics are
below the industry
average, despite having recovered somewhat in 2015.
The affirmation of Popolare's ratings is based on the assumption
that the
announced EUR1bn capital increase will be successfully executed,
and that the
macroeconomic environment will allow for some modest growth (we
expect the
economy to grow 1% in 2016 and 1.3% in 2017). We also assume the
sector has
sufficient momentum for the implementation of initiatives aimed
at reducing the
large stock of impaired loans in Italy, although a track record
is required for
this to be fully factored into Italian banks' ratings. We expect
the merger will
strengthen Popolare's already respectable franchise in wealthy
Italian regions,
with potentially improving competitive pricing in these areas.
The reduction in the stock of impaired loans at Popolare since
end-2014 was
achieved through a combination of loan disposals in the latter
part of 2015,
lower impaired loan formations and a persistent focus on
recoveries. Popolare's
gross impaired loan ratio decreased slightly to just below 26%
at end-2015
(against 26.5% at end-2014 on a like-for-like basis) due to a
reduction in both
gross doubtful and unlikely-to-pay exposures and despite
contracting gross
lending during 2015. Popolare's impaired loan coverage is low,
reflecting
longer-term lending exposures with high collateral levels. The
dip in coverage
levels from end-2014 is caused by the sale of highly provisioned
doubtful loan
portfolios rather than a weakening of its profile.
The Negative Outlook reflects the challenge facing the new
entity resulting from
the merger of Popolare and BPM in managing an even larger stock
of impaired
loans, totalling around EUR26bn on a gross basis. Even after the
planned EUR1bn
capital increase, to be allocated to increase coverage levels,
the new group's
capital will continue to be burdened by a high level of
unreserved impaired
loans, close to 150% based on end-2015 figures. The set-up of a
dedicated
business unit in charge of reducing doubtful loans by EUR10bn in
the next three
years could ease some of the pressure resulting from its weak
loan quality.
However, it remains to be seen how quickly management can reduce
the impaired
loan stock.
Popolare's profitability metrics improved somewhat in 2015,
particularly at
pre-impairment operating level. Operating profits turned mildly
positive in 2015
after the bank had been reporting operating losses since 2010.
Differently to
most peers, Popolare succeeded in protecting its net interest
income despite
loan and margin contraction, as the cost of both its customer
and wholesale
funding declined. Stable net interest income, increased net
commission income,
unchanged costs and reduced LICs all contributed to positive
operating profit in
2015. However, profitability metrics remain below the sector
average and the
bank has yet to show that the improvement is sustainable.
The profitability of the new entity should benefit from the
synergies that
management will seek to realise. However, a substantial track
record is
necessary before this can be fully factored into the ratings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the banks
are all notched
down from their respective VRs in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
The upgrade of Popolare's trust preferred securities (originally
issued by Banca
Italease) to 'B-' from 'C' reflects the resumption of coupon
payment.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The ratings of Banca Aletti reflect Fitch's view of the core
function of the
subsidiary within Popolare and are based on the latter's
Long-term IDR.
SUPPORT RATINGS (SRs) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFs)
The SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can
no longer rely
on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in
the event that a
bank becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD)
and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks
provide a framework
for resolving banks that require senior creditors participating
in losses, if
necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch expects to review Popolare's ratings and resolve the RWN
on BPM's ratings
upon completion of the merger, expected by end-November 2016.
Fitch will assess
progress on the relevant factors driving the VRs as well as the
merged group's
strategic objectives and execution.
Upon completion of the merger, BPM's ratings will likely be
aligned with those
of the entity resulting from the merger and subsequently
withdrawn since BPM
will cease to exist as a legal entity. Fitch understands from
management that
BPM's rated debt will be transferred to the merged entity.
Popolare's ratings could be downgraded if upon the merger the
bank does not
achieve a level of unreserved impaired loans to core capital of
below 150% and
if Fitch anticipates that it will struggle to continue reducing
this ratio
thereafter. Ratings would also come under pressure if the
integration with BPM
encounters material execution hurdles, if overlaps in large
exposures (both
performing and non-performing) are not addressed swiftly or if
profitability
fails to improve as expected. Sudden and unexpected liquidity
tensions will also
put the ratings under pressure. As with most large Italian
banks, Popolare is
sensitive to the operating environment in Italy, particularly to
the success of
recent initiatives aimed at addressing Italian banks' asset
quality.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Banca Aletti's ratings are sensitive to changes in Popolare's
propensity to
provide support and to changes in the parent's Long-term IDR.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid securities are
sensitive to a change
in the respective banks' VRs. The ratings are also sensitive to
a change in the
notes' notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its
assessment of their
non-performance relative to the risk captured in the VRs.
SRs AND SRFs
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF is
contingent on a positive
change in the sovereign's propensity to support BPM and
Popolare. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
BPM
Long-term IDR 'BB+' placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating 'bb+' placed on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured notes (including EMTN): Long-term rating 'BB+'
placed on RWN,
Short-term rating 'B' affirmed
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated lower tier 2 debt: Long-term rating 'BB' placed on
RWN
Preferred stock and hybrid capital instrument: Long-term rating
'B+' placed on
RWN
Popolare:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at 'BB'/'B'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'BBemr'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'B'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
Preferred stock and junior subordinated debt: affirmed at 'B-'
Trust preferred securities (ISIN: XS0255673070): upgraded to
'B-' from 'C'
Banca Aletti & C. S.p.A.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
