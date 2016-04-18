(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 18 (Fitch) Morgan Stanley's (MS) first quarter
2016 (1Q'16)
earnings were impacted by challenging market conditions and
muted client
activity levels, according to Fitch Ratings. The company's
overall annualized
return on equity was 6.2% in 1Q'16, which is largely reflective
of the difficult
operating environment.
This quarter's results generally are generally in line with peer
banks that have
reported thus far. JP Morgan (JPM) posted more favorable results
given its
diverse set of businesses, Citigroup (C) reported similar
results, and Bank of
American (BAC) reported less favorable results amid higher
energy related
provisioning and weak trading.
MS' revenue pressures primarily occurred within the company's
trading and
underwriting businesses. Wealth management results remained
relatively stable,
while investment management results were down.
Operating performance in MS' Fixed Income, Currencies, and
Commodities (FICC)
business segment remained challenged, though this was offset by
comparatively
stable results from Equities trading, which continues to be a
strong business
for MS.
To the extent that market conditions improve, Fitch would expect
returns from
FICC to modestly improve, though they may continue to remain
below the returns
for the company's less capital intensive businesses.
MS' investment banking results reflected weaker debt and equity
underwriting
results amid challenging markets, partially offset by continued
strength in
advisory net revenues.
Key drivers of the reduction in debt underwriting net revenue
were lower
leverage finance activity and the reduction in equity
underwriting net revenue
due to a continued slow initial public offering (IPO) market. MS
reported a
strong M&A backlog, which could support advisory net revenue
over the balance of
the year, subject to market conditions.
While this quarter's results were challenging, they also served
to highlight the
benefits from the evolution of MS' business model towards wealth
management.
Wealth management results were comparatively stable in 1Q'16
with net revenues
down 2% from the sequential quarter and 4% from the year-ago
quarter.
Additionally, due to continued expense management efforts, the
segment's pre-tax
operating margin was 21% in 1Q'16, up from 20% in the sequential
quarter but
down from 22% in the year-ago quarter.
Fitch views the contribution from wealth management results
favorably as it adds
proportionately higher return and relatively stable earnings to
MS' overall
company profile.
Investment management results were down due in large part to
lower investment
realizations. The core asset management business actually
experience
incrementally higher fees in 1Q'16 relative to both the
sequential and year-ago
quarters.
MS continues to focus on expense management initiatives, with
total expenses
down 4% from the sequential quarter and 14% from the year-ago
quarter,
reflecting lower compensation expenses relative to the year-ago
quarter. Should
the revenue environment remain challenging over the balance of
the year, Fitch
would expect MS to engage in more significant expense management
initiatives.
The company's strong capital and liquidity positions continue to
support its
ratings in Fitch's opinion. MS' fully phased-in Basel III Common
Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio improved to 14.5% in 1Q'16, up from 14% in the
sequential quarter
and 11.6% in the year-ago quarter as the company continues to
reduce high
density risk weighted assets, primarily from the FICC business.
Additionally, MS' 1Q'16 Enhanced Supplementary Leverage Ratio
improved to 6%.
Depending on how MS fares in the upcoming annual CCAR stress
tests, it may seek
to return more capital to shareholders via buybacks or dividends
in the coming
months.
Liquidity was similarly strong with the company's Global
Liquidity Reserve (GLR)
improved to $211 billion and its deposit balances grew to $158
billion both as
of the end of 1Q'16.
