HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 04 (Fitch) Taiwanese banks are on track
to meet the
phased-in Basel III capital requirements and have adequate
capital as buffer
against economic challenges ahead, says Fitch Ratings in a new
report. The
banking sector's capitalisation is better than it appears and
the sector is not
highly leveraged, as a result of tougher rules on core capital
eligibility and
conservative risk-weighting. The report compared exposure
risk-weight across
various jurisdictions, highlighting differences arising from
using the
standardised and internal-ratings-based (IRB) approaches.
Taiwanese banks have accumulated adequate capitalisation, with
only a few banks,
mostly state banks, requiring additional capital to meet 2019
Basel III
requirement. Fitch views the regulator's proactive approach in
imposing
prudential measures as helping Taiwanese banks to build
capitalisation buffers.
The measures include an offshore capital buffer of 200bp as well
as additional
capital charges and additional provisions on China exposure and
mortgages.
