(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based
Sollers-Finance's (SF) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
of 'B+' with a
Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is attached at the
end of this
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Long-term IDR of 'B+' reflects the risks of the currently
difficult economic
environment, SF's narrow domestic franchise, limited track
record, the somewhat
lower liquidity of the company's leasing property (represented
mainly by trucks)
compared with peers and tight liquidity cushion.
The ratings also factor in SF's currently low leverage -
although this could
increase if market growth returns - well-controlled residual
value risk,
adequate asset quality metrics and healthy performance to date.
They further
take into account a granular lease book generating stable and
predictable cash
flows significantly exceeding expected debt maturities.
The Stable Outlook reflects SF's significant margin of safety in
terms of both
capital and liquidity (based on positive asset/liability
mismatches), allowing
it to sustain considerable deterioration of asset quality and
performance before
its ratings could be downgraded. SF is also likely to benefit
(more than its
main peers) from expected government support of the leasing
industry in 2016, as
this will presumably target only commercial vehicles rather than
passenger cars.
SF is a young Russian leasing company, founded in 2008 by
Russian auto
manufacturer Sollers, mainly to support its sales of trucks and
light commercial
vehicles. In 2010, Sollers sold a 50% share to Russian
Sovcombank
(B+/Stable/b+). At end-2015, SF was significantly smaller than
its main
Fitch-rated peers (Europlan, Carcade and Baltic Leasing) and
operates via only
10 branches. The agency views SF's ability to scale up its
business as somewhat
limited.
Financial leverage (as expressed by the net debt-to-tangible
equity ratio) was a
comfortable 0.8x at end-2015 (1.1x post expected dividends
payment), which is
significantly lower than 1.5x at end-2014 and 1.9x at end-2013
due to a
contraction of the lease portfolio, proceeds from which were
used to redeem
almost all third-party loans. According to management, a SF will
tolerate
leverage of up to 5x. We therefore expect leverage to increase
as soon as the
Russian economy recovers.
In 2015, SF's reported profit was solid (ROAE of 24%) driven
mainly by wide
margins despite increased funding costs (13.3% in 2015, a 250bps
increase from
2014). The hike in funding cost was offset by an increase in
effective finance
lease rate (defined as finance lease income divided by average
net investment in
lease) of 420bps, underpinned partially by the state subsidy of
lessees' advance
payments during 2015.
Fitch considers SF's liquidity position as adequate given that
the debt
repayment schedule is notably longer than asset amortisation.
However, SF has
maintained a negligible liquidity cushion, using all proceeds
from leases to
redeem outstanding borrowings. To meet immediate liquidity needs
SF uses a
permanently available revolving credit line from its
shareholder, Sovcombank,
which also acts as treasury for the company. Refinancing risk is
limited given
that the bulk of SF's funding at end-2015 was from Sovcombank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not expect negative rating action given SF's moderate
leverage and
reasonable performance to date, which is reflected in the Stable
Outlook.
However, a sharp increase of SF's leverage, or a considerable
deterioration of
asset quality and performance could result in a downgrade of the
ratings.
Upgrade potential for SF's ratings is currently limited unless
the company
significantly develops its franchise, diversifies underlying
assets by type and
reduces dependence on Sovcombank for liquidity support.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: assigned at 'B+',
Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: assigned at 'B'
National Long-Term rating: assigned at 'A(rus)', Stable Outlook
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
