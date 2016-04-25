(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Fundamentals Index - Spain
(1Q16)
here
LONDON, April 25 (Fitch) The Spain Fitch Fundamentals Index
dipped slightly to
'+4' in the first quarter due to slower improvement in SME
credit risk trends
and a deceleration in new lending volumes, Fitch Ratings says.
The momentum on some positive trends is waning as the economic
recovery
continues, and some indicators are returning to normal levels.
This is because
the demand-led recovery is largely cyclical. We expect GDP
growth to slow from
3.2% in 2015 as spare capacity in the economy is unwound.
New credit flows are still strong, despite a slowdown in the
growth rate. Trends
in consumer credit demand and retail mortgage loans were
positive in 1Q16,
although the pace of SME loan demand has dipped since end-2015,
turning negative
in some months. However, SME performance remains firm and we
still expect SME
lending to be a driver of loan growth in Spain's banking sector
in 2016.
SME delinquencies have fallen yoy for seven consecutive
quarters. However, a
decline in the rate of improvement in 1Q16 means the SME
sub-component dropped
back to '+5' from '+10', and implies delinquencies may be
nearing a trough.
The Spain FFI tracks changes in credit fundamentals across key
sectors of the
Spanish economy. Analysing the relative strength or weakness of
the index or its
sub-components can provide insight into whether conditions in
Spain are
conducive to economic growth.
The full report, "Fitch Fundamentals Index - Spain (1Q16)," is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link.
