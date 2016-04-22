(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 22 (Fitch) New-home prices rose in 62
out of China's
70 major cities in March 2016, with some Tier 3 and 4 cities
reporting the first
month-on-month price increase since the end of 1Q14, Fitch
Ratings says in its
latest China Property Watch.
Four metropolitan authorities have tightened rules on home
purchases amid the
surge in local housing prices. New-home construction has picked
up. Chinese
developers maintained conservative about land bank
replenishment, despite signs
of stabilisation in 1Q16.
The majority of Fitch-rated Chinese homebuilders reported strong
year-on-year
growth in contracted sales in 1Q16, with contracted sales of
residential
properties rising 28% yoy in March 2016. Chinese developers'
onshore bond
issuance hit a record high in March 2016, while there was no
offshore issuance.
The full report "China Property Watch - April 2016" is available
at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
Contact:
Shuncheng Zhang
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3039
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch
1015, 10/F, ifc Tower A, HSBC Building,
8 Century Avenue, Pudong,
Shanghai 200120, China
Ying Wang
Senior Director
+86 21 5097 3010
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+ 852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
