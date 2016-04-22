(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Property Watch - April 2016 here HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 22 (Fitch) New-home prices rose in 62 out of China's 70 major cities in March 2016, with some Tier 3 and 4 cities reporting the first month-on-month price increase since the end of 1Q14, Fitch Ratings says in its latest China Property Watch. Four metropolitan authorities have tightened rules on home purchases amid the surge in local housing prices. New-home construction has picked up. Chinese developers maintained conservative about land bank replenishment, despite signs of stabilisation in 1Q16. The majority of Fitch-rated Chinese homebuilders reported strong year-on-year growth in contracted sales in 1Q16, with contracted sales of residential properties rising 28% yoy in March 2016. Chinese developers' onshore bond issuance hit a record high in March 2016, while there was no offshore issuance. The full report "China Property Watch - April 2016" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Shuncheng Zhang Associate Director +86 21 5097 3039 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch 1015, 10/F, ifc Tower A, HSBC Building, 8 Century Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai 200120, China Ying Wang Senior Director +86 21 5097 3010 Su Aik Lim Senior Director + 852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.