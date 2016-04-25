(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) Rating and Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of The
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (Dai-ichi Life) at 'A'.
The Outlook is
Stable.
The agency simultaneously affirmed at 'A-' Dai-Ichi Life's
USD1.3bn cumulative
perpetual subordinated notes, with interest deferral options
issued in March
2011 and its USD1bn cumulative perpetual subordinated notes,
with interest
deferral options issued in October 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect strong capital adequacy, recent successful
international
expansion, steady growth in the more profitable domestic "third"
(health) sector
and a well-established brand as the second-largest life insurer
in Japan. The
consolidated statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) remained
adequate at 768% at
end-December 2015, but had dropped from 818% at end-March 2015
due to a fall in
unrealised gains on securities.
Dai-ichi Life has been expanding its international business
since 2011. This is
driven mainly by its successful integration of Australia-based
TAL Group, whose
core business is life insurance, and US-based Protective Life
Corporation (IFS
of its primary life insurance subsidiaries, such as Protective
Life Insurance
Company: A/Stable). Dai-Ichi Life estimates that around 20% of
its consolidated
net earnings will stem from outside Japan (mainly from the US
and Australia) in
the financial year ending 31 March 2016 (FYE16). This is
considerably more than
other Japanese life insurers.
Dai-ichi Life announced its strategic business alliance with
Japan Post
Insurance Co., Ltd. (Japan Post Insurance) in March 2016.
Dai-ichi Life is
already taking advantage of Japan Post Insurance's nationwide
sales networks and
Fitch believes the synergy will continue expanding over the mid-
to long-term.
For example, by collaborating on insurance product development
and distribution
throughout Japan.
Dai-ichi Life's rating is currently capped by the Japanese
sovereign's Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR of 'A', which is one notch below Dai-ichi
Life's unadjusted
IFS Rating of 'A+'. This is due to Dai-ichi Life's high level of
government debt
holdings (29% of consolidated assets at end-September 2015) that
the company's
international diversification is not big enough to offset.
Fitch sees some risks in the duration mismatch between assets
and liabilities
and foreign-currency exposure under the ongoing
low-interest-rate environment.
There is also price fluctuation risk in the company's domestic
equity holdings.
Dai-ichi Life's (standalone basis) annual in-force premiums from
the third
sector rose 2.7% yoy in April to December 2015, after increasing
3% yoy in the
preceding fiscal year. The pace is faster than its peers. The
company disclosed
that the third-sector business contributed more than 60% of its
gross sales
revenue (equivalent to the value of new business using embedded
value
methodology) in 1HFYE16. Its consolidated underwriting profit is
likely to
continue expanding steadily, supported by stable growth in the
third sector and
its developing international businesses.
Dai-ichi Life Group, which includes The Dai-ichi Frontier Life
Insurance Co.,
Ltd. and The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited, has 15%
market share in
the Japanese life insurance market by value of policies in-force
at end-March
2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near future, as the rating is
constrained by the
sovereign rating. Conversely, if the rating on Japan were
lowered, the ratings
on the insurer are also likely to be lowered.
Downgrade rating triggers would include a major erosion of
capitalisation,
deterioration in profitability and volatility in the embedded
value.
Specifically, a downgrade could occur if Dai-ichi Life's
consolidated SMR
declined below 600%, consolidated financial leverage rose above
25% (5% at
end-March 2015) or its (standalone basis) core profit margin
declined below 10%
(16% in April to December 2015) for a prolonged period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments:
- Adjusted equity: Contingency reserve and price fluctuation
reserve are
regarded as core capital for Japanese insurers and treated as
adjusted equity.
- Non-linked technical life provisions: Contingency reserve is
deducted from
technical life provisions.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
