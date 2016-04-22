(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tikehau
Credit Plus's (TC+)
and Tikehau Taux Variable's (TTV) 'Strong' Fund Quality Ratings.
The funds are
managed by Tikehau Investment Management (Tikehau IM).
The affirmation primarily reflects the disciplined
implementation of the
flexible investment approach of the two funds. It also reflects
the continued
expansion of resources dedicated to the credit platform, in
line with the
substantial growth of the company's assets under management
(AUM) over the past
12 months. The two funds continue to show robust long- term
performance relative
to peers and objectives.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Funds Presentation
TC+ and TTV are French Fonds Commun de Placement (FCP) with
EUR513m and EUR746m
of assets at end-March 2016, respectively. TC+ is a flexible
credit fund
primarily invested in eurozone high-yield (HY) bonds (typically
70%), with a
performance target of close to the average high-yield market
yield over the
medium term with low volatility. TTV is a short-duration credit
fund primarily
invested in eurozone investment-grade (IG) bonds and notes. It
seeks to
outperform the three-month Euribor + 200bp (gross of fees), with
volatility
typically ranging between 1% and 3%.
Investment Process
The investment approach of both funds combines bottom-up credit
selection and
dynamic tactical allocation. Active management of interest rate
duration and
market exposure is achieved through flexible allocations to
credit sub-asset
classes and cash, as well as derivative strategies.
Proprietary credit research is comprehensive, covering
fundamental, relative
value and liquidity factors. Coverage focuses on
under-researched, more complex
credits to optimise internal analytical resources.
Portfolio construction is not benchmark-constrained but must
adhere to targets
of risk budgets, market positioning and asset allocation,
defined during weekly
top-down meetings. Portfolio construction and monitoring is
supported by
advanced third-party and proprietary risk analytics.
Resources
The funds' seasoned portfolio manager (PM), part of a team of
five PMs, is
supported by a growing team of nine analysts. As the business
innovates, grows
in size and complexity, external hires made over the past three
years have
enhanced the experience and depth of the investment teams.
The funds also benefit from Tikehau IM's and Tikehau Group's
resources in
operations and controls. Sophis Value and Bloomberg offer full
coverage of
portfolio monitoring, order management, analytics and compliance
checks.
Track Record
TC+ performance has been above its (gross of fees) return
objective of Euribor +
300bps over five and three years, but not over one year, to
March 2016.
Volatility has been consistent with the fund's target, 2% lower
than the BofA
Merrill Lynch Euro High Yield Index. The fund has a defensive
profile, compared
with the Lipper euro high yield category, showing smoother
returns and better
drawdowns.
TTV's performance has been above its (gross of fees) return
objective of Euribor
+200bps and has outperformed peers in the euro short-term fund
category, over
three and five years, but not over one year, to March 2016.
Historically, the
fund's volatility has been below 2%, in line with objectives.
Asset Manager
Established in 2006, Tikehau IM is a France-domiciled asset
manager focusing on
eurozone fixed income. It is part of the Tikehau group (EUR7.4bn
AUM at
end-2015), created in 2004 and owned by six partners and three
financial
institutions. At end-2015 Tikehau IM employed 65 staff and
managed EUR5.2bn of
assets (44% growth yoy).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or
operational processes, or in resources dedicated to the funds. A
material
adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating
drivers could
result in a downgrade. For example, this may be manifested in
significant
structural deterioration in the funds' performance, excessive
risk deviation
from objectives, material reduction in research staff or the
departure of the
head of credit.
Fitch sees little potential for an upgrade, given the specific
nature of the
funds and already high ratings.
