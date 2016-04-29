(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian
City of St.
Petersburg's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BBB-', Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3' and National
Long-Term rating
at 'AAA(rus)'. The Outlooks are Negative on the Long-Term IDRs
and Stable on the
National Long-Term rating.
The city's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have also
been affirmed
at 'BBB-' and 'AAA(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario
regarding St.
Petersburg's sound budgetary performance and low direct risk
over the medium
term. The city's ratings are constrained by the ratings of
Russia
(BBB-/Negative).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect St. Petersburg's sound credit profile, based
on a positive
net cash position, low debt, and strong liquidity resulting in
sound financial
flexibility. They also factor in a recessionary environment in
Russia, which
places, albeit modest, pressure on the city's well-diversified
economy. The
Negative Outlook reflects that on Russia's ratings.
Fitch projects St. Petersburg to maintain an operating surplus
at about 13%-14%
of operating revenue over the medium term (2015: 14%), supported
by the city's
sound tax base, which we expect to grow 3%-6% yoy (2015: 2%).
Tax revenue growth
decelerated in 2015 due to the city's economy shrinking 1% yoy
on the back of
Russia's depressed macro-economic trend (GDP contracted 3.7% yoy
in 2015). The
city's administration expects modest economic growth of about
1%-2% per year in
2016-2018.
St. Petersburg's budget is supported by stable tax revenue,
which we expect to
contribute up to 87% to the city's operating revenue over the
medium term
(2011-2015: average 85%). The prime sources of the city's tax
revenue are
corporate and personal income taxes, representing 79% of taxes
collected in
2015.
Fitch projects a small deficit before debt variation at about
1%-2% of total
revenue per year in 2016-2018, after a surplus of 1.7% in 2015
(2014: deficit of
3.4%). The city's capital outlays were reduced to 16.5% of total
spending in
2015, from 22.4% a year earlier, resulting in the budget
surplus. We expect St.
Petersburg to maintain a sound self-financing capacity (SFC)
with regard to
capex, with the current balance and capital revenue comfortably
covering most
capital outlays. The city's SFC in 2015 exceeded actual capex.
Fitch expects the city's direct risk, according to international
standards, to
remain low in 2016-2018, below 5%-7% of current revenue (2015:
3.5%). St.
Petersburg's debt stock currently comprises domestic bonds and
federal budget
loans. The city's exposure to refinancing risk is low, with
2016-2017 maturities
fully covered by accumulated cash reserves (2015: RUB38bn). The
city's
contingent liabilities increased modestly to RUB22.3bn at
end-2015 from
RUB17.8bn at end-2014. Fitch does not expect a significant
increase in the
city's indirect risk over the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The city's ratings are capped by Russia's ratings. A downgrade
is unlikely due
to the intrinsic strength of the city, unless the sovereign is
downgraded.
However, a sustained deterioration from our base case scenario
of sound margins
and low debt over the medium term would be negative for the
ratings.
