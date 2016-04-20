(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Banca Nazionale del
Lavoro's (BNL) Viability Rating to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'. The
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) has been affirmed at 'A-', and the
Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of
rating actions is at
the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SR
The IDRs and Support Rating (SR) reflect institutional support
from BNL's
parent, BNP Paribas (A+/Stable). Fitch considers BNL as core to
BNP Paribas'
strategy as Italy is a home market for the French group. BNL's
IDRs and SR are
capped at one notch above Italy's sovereign rating 'BBB+'. This
reflects the
agency's view that BNP Paribas' propensity to support BNL is
linked to Italy's
operating environment, since this affects the attractiveness of
BNL to the group
and BNL's impact on the group's financial profile.
VR
The downgrade of BNL's VR is driven by material deterioration in
the bank's
asset quality in 2015 and by high capital encumbrance. Impaired
loans grew 9% in
2015 (on a like for like basis) and accounted for a high 19% of
gross loans,
despite the disposal of a sizable portfolio of impaired loans in
December. The
coverage of impaired loans was an adequate 54%, a level which
compares well with
Italian peers, and partly reflects the high proportion of BNL's
lending to the
corporate sector where collateral coverage tends to be lower.
Despite acceptable capital ratios, with a reported CET1 ratio of
11.4% at
end-2015, capital encumbrance is high, with unreserved impaired
loans accounting
for over 100% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC).
The VR also reflects BNL's weak earning generation capabilities.
The bank
reported a small operating profit of EUR35m in 2015 (0.6% of
operating ROAE),
having been loss-making in 2014, but profitability continues to
be burdened by
high loan impairment charges and operating costs.
BNL's liquidity benefits from ordinary support from its parent
and is
consistently sound, and market risk exposure is low.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs SENIOR DEBT AND SR
BNL's IDRs and SR are sensitive to a change in Italy's sovereign
rating or to a
change in Fitch's assessment of BNP Paribas' propensity and
ability to provide
support to its subsidiary. A downgrade of BNP Paribas' IDRs will
only affect
BNL's IDRs and SR if the parent's Long-term IDR is downgraded by
more than two
notches. The Short-term IDR may come under pressure if
short-term liquidity
support from its parent weakens, which Fitch currently does not
expect.
VR
BNL's VR will come under further pressure if asset quality
continues to
materially deteriorate in 2016 or if losses erode capitalisation
significantly.
An upgrade of BNL's VR is contingent on a material reduction in
the stock of
impaired loans and lower capital encumbrance.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A-'
