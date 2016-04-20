(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 20 (Fitch) The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s (GS)
first quarter 2016
(1Q16) earnings were significantly impacted by volatile and
challenging markets,
according to Fitch Ratings. The weak macro environment largely
kept clients on
the sidelines, contributing to sequential and year-over-year net
revenue
declines. Overall the company's annualized return on average
equity was 6.4%,
well below GS's long-term averages and Fitch's cost of equity
assumption for the
company.
We would note, however that this quarter's results were
generally in line with
peer banks that have reported thus far. JP Morgan posted more
favorable results,
given its diverse set of businesses, Morgan Stanley and
Citigroup reported
similar results, and Bank of America reported less favorable
results amid higher
energy related provisioning and weak trading.
Investment banking net revenue at GS was down 5% from the
sequential quarter and
23% from the year-ago quarter. This was driven by lower
financial advisory net
revenue, as fewer transactions closed during the quarter. GS
indicated that it
believes its M&A backlog remains strong, so to the extent that
markets improve
over the balance of the year, advisory net revenue could
improve.
Given the dearth of initial public offerings during the quarter,
GS's equity
underwriting net revenue also declined relative to both the
sequential and
year-ago quarters. Partially offsetting this decline, and a
bright spot for GS
during the quarter, was strong debt underwriting results as a
result of strong
investment-grade issuance despite the drag from lower leveraged
finance
issuance.
The company's Institutional Client Services businesses performed
satisfactorily,
in Fitch's opinion, when taken in the context of the challenging
market
backdrop. Fixed Income Currency & Commodities (FICC) net
revenue was down 47%
from the year-ago quarter but up 48% sequentially based on the
typical boost the
FICC business experiences during the first quarter of the year.
Equities client
net revenue declined both sequentially and from a year-ago,
though commission
and fees did both increase. Similarly, net revenue in
securities services,
which encompasses GS's prime brokerage business, was flat
sequentially and up
10% relative to the year-ago quarter.
Net revenue in the company's Investing and Lending segment was
down
significantly from both the sequential and year-ago quarters due
to lower global
equity prices and challenging corporate performance. Debt
securities and loans
were also down, due in part to higher provisioning in the
quarter.
Despite continued good fund flows, GS's Investment Management
net revenue was
dragged down compared to both the sequential and year-ago
quarters due to lower
incentive fees.
Fitch notes that GS actively controlled it expenses during the
quarter in the
challenging revenue environment. The compensation ratio in 1Q16
was 42%,
unchanged from 1Q15. Fitch believes this demonstrates the
flexibility of GS's
business model.
In Fitch's view, GS's capital ratios and liquidity metrics
remain consistent
with the rating category (Viability Rating of 'a') given our
assessment of the
inherent cyclicality of GS's business model.
The company's transitionally phased-in Basel III Common Equity
Tier 1 ratio
under the advanced approach (GS's binding constraint) was 12.2%,
and under the
standardized approach was 13.4% at 1Q16.
GS's fully phased-in enhanced supplementary leverage ratio (SLR)
was up to 6.0%
at the end of 1Q16 compared to 5.9% at YE2015.
Additionally, GS's Global Core Liquid Assets was $196 billion at
the end of
1Q16, or 22.3% of total assets. Fitch notes that the balance
sheet did grow
modestly to $878 billion of total assets at 1Q16, up from $861
billion at
YE2015.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-1872
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
