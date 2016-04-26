(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final
ratings to Crusade ABS
Series 2016-1 Trust's floating-rate notes. The issuance consists
of notes backed
by automotive lease and loan receivables originated by Westpac
Banking
Corporation (Westpac, AA-/Stable/F1+) and St.George Finance
Limited (St.George).
The ratings are as follows:
AUD1,053.0m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD65.0m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD52.0m Class C notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
AUD36.4m Class D notes: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD26.0m Class E notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD67.6m Seller notes: NRsf.
The notes have been issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited
in its capacity
as trustee of Crusade ABS Series 2016-1 Trust.
The collateral backing the Crusade 2016-1 transaction,
statistically, is of
similar credit quality to prior pools securitised under the
Crusade ABS
programme. The pool comprises receivables backed by motor
vehicles with a WA
seasoning of 16 months and average receivable size of AUD21,795.
The WA balloon
residual percentage is 7.1% (percentage of the original
outstanding balance of
the receivable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Asset Origination: The receivables will be sourced from Westpac
and St.George,
as the lenders of record. The receivables are originated under
the same credit
policy, while the servicer of record is Westpac. Collections are
outsourced to
Collection House Ltd and overseen by Westpac. St.George is a
wholly owned
subsidiary of Westpac.
Consumer Finance Composition: Consumer finance receivables
comprise 66.6% of the
portfolio. Consumer finance has higher loss levels than other
product types and
longer lease terms of up to 84 months. Fitch has taken this into
account in the
rating analysis.
Low Historical Defaults: The receivables book has experienced
relatively low
levels of defaults to date, with the majority of quarterly
vintage gross loss
percentages ranging from 1.3%-3.8% for passenger vehicles.
Delinquencies greater
than 30 days have generally tracked below 3.0%.
Consistent Credit Quality: The collateral backing the Crusade
2016-1
transaction, statistically, is of similar credit quality to
prior pools
securitised under the Crusade ABS programme. The pool comprises
receivables
backed by motor vehicles with a WA seasoning of 16 months and
average receivable
size of AUD21,795. The WA balloon residual percentage is 7.1%
(percentage of the
original outstanding balance of the receivable).
Eligibility and Pool Parameters: A substitution period of 12
months will allow
receivables to be sold to the trust on a regular basis, which
will be subject to
eligibility and pool parameters to ensure consistent portfolio
characteristics.
All substitutions will cease upon unreimbursed charge-offs
exceeding 1%; if an
event of default or servicer termination event subsists; or if
the average
percentage of loans more than 90 days in arrears over the prior
three months
exceeds 3%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss
severity on
defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than
Fitch's base case,
likely resulting in a decline in credit enhancement and
remaining loss-coverage
levels available to the notes.
Fitch has evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to
Crusade ABS
Series 2016-1 Trust to increased gross default levels and
decreased recovery
rates over the life of the transaction. Its analysis found that
all the notes'
ratings are not susceptible to downgrades under Fitch's mild
(10% increase)
default scenario. Under a moderate (25% increase) default
scenario, the Class A
and Class B notes are subject to a one notch downgrade. In a
severe (50%
increase) default scenario, all notes other than the Class E
note are subject to
downgrades of between one and two notches.
Recovery scenarios, whereby recovery rate assumptions are
decreased, showed that
no notes were impacted under each scenario tested. These include
mild (10%
decrease), moderate (25% decrease) and severe (50% decrease)
stress scenarios.
The analysis showed that under a combination of default and
recovery stress
scenarios, the Class A, B, and C notes would be downgraded by
one notch in a
moderate stress scenario (25% increase in defaults and 25%
decrease in recovery
rates). In Fitch's severe scenario (50% increase in defaults and
50% decrease in
recovery rates) the Class A notes would be downgraded to
'AA-sf'; the Class B
notes downgraded to 'A-sf' and the class C, D and E notes to
'BBBsf', 'BBsf' and
'B+sf', respectively.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch conducted a file review of 10 sample loan files focusing
on the
underwriting procedures conducted by the originators compared
with the
originators credit policy at the time of underwriting. Fitch has
checked the
consistency and plausibility of the information and no material
discrepancies
were noted that would impact Fitch's rating analysis.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further
discussed in the
corresponding new issue report entitled "Crusade ABS Series
2016-1 Trust",
published today. Included as an appendix to the report are a
description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Spencer Wilson
Associate Director
Phone +612 8256 0320
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Brenden Asplin, CFA
Associate Director
Phone +612 8256 0340
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
The sources of information identified for this rating action
were Westpac
Institutional Bank, as arranger and the issuer's counsel King &
Wood Mallesons.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
Exposure Draft: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 Apr 2016)
Exposure Draft: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds -
Derivative Addendum (pub. 14 Apr 2016)
Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 03 Dec 2015)
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 06 Jul 2015)
Related Research
Crusade ABS Series 2016-1 Trust Appendix
Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global
Structured
Finance Transactions
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
