(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final
ratings to Medallion
Trust Series 2011-1's Class A2-R residential mortgage-backed
floating-rate
notes. The ratings are as follows:
- AUD525m Class A2-R notes (ISIN AU3FN0030771) 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable.
The Class A2-R notes were issued to refinance the soft bullet
Class A2 notes on
22 April 2016. The Class A2 notes (AUD525m) were repaid from
issuance of Class
A2-R notes, as the Guaranteed Investment Contract account
balance was zero.
The Class A2 notes were originally issued in May 2011 as part of
an AUD3bn issue
by Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA, AA-/Stable). The
refinance of the Class
A2 notes was contemplated in the original issuance and is
detailed in Fitch's
new issue report, dated 2 May 2011.
The transaction continues to perform in line with Fitch's
expectations at
origination and has paid down since issuance from AUD3bn to
approximately
AUD987m.
Ratings for the remaining rated notes are unchanged and were
affirmed on 28
January 2016 as follows (balances as at March 2016):
- AUD316.0m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0012944) notes at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
- AUD525.0m Class A2 (ISIN AU3CB0173953) notes at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
- AUD57.5m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0012951) notes at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
- AUD28.7m Class AC (ISIN AU3FN0012969) notes at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable.
The Class A2-R notes were issued by Perpetual Trustee Company
Limited in its
capacity as trustee of Medallion Trust Series 2011-1.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAAsf' rating assigned to the Class A2-R notes is supported
by the credit
enhancement provided by the subordinate Class AB, AC and B
notes; the lender's
mortgage insurance policies; the liquidity facility, which is
equivalent to 3.4%
of the outstanding note balance; and CBA's mortgage underwriting
and servicing
capabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unexpected decreases in residential property value, increased
foreclosures and
loss severity on defaulted mortgages could produce higher losses
than Fitch's
base case. This could in turn result in a negative rating action
on the notes.
Fitch's initial rating drivers and rating sensitivities are
discussed in the new
issue report, "Medallion Trust Series 2011-1", dated 2 May 2011
and available at
www.fitchratings.com
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch conducted a file review of 10 sample loan files focusing
on the
underwriting procedures conducted by CBA compared to its credit
policy at the
time of underwriting. Fitch has checked the consistency and
plausibility of the
information and no material discrepancies were noted that would
impact Fitch's
rating analysis.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Hai Duong Le
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0358
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000, Australia.
Secondary Analyst
Ben Newey,
Director
+61 2 8256 0341
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Sources of Information:
The sources of information identified for this rating action
were CBA, as
arranger, and the issuer's counsel, King & Wood Mallesons. The
issuer has
informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used
in the analysis
of the rated notes is public.
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 23 Jun 2015)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
here
Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS (pub. 23
Jun 2015)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 06 Jul 2015)
here
Related Research
Medallion Trust Series 2011-1
here
Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global
Structured
Finance Transactions
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1003026
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.