(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Flexi ABS Trust 2016-1
here
SYDNEY, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final
ratings to Flexi ABS
Trust 2016-1's asset-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance
consists of notes
backed by small balance unsecured consumer loans originated by
Certegy Ezi-Pay
Pty Ltd (Certegy) whose ultimate parent is FlexiGroup Limited
(FlexiGroup). The
ratings are as follows:
AUD91m Class A1 notes: 'F1+sf'
AUD60.5m Class A2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD50m Class A2-G notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD12.48m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD14.82m Class C notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
AUD10.4m Class D notes: BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD7.8m Class E notes: BBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD13m Class F notes: 'NRsf'
The notes were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in
its capacity as
trustee of Flexi ABS Trust 2016-1.
At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of
131,613 individual
consumer loan contracts totalling AUD256.2m. The receivables are
retail
point-of-sale interest-free consumer-finance loans used to
finance a wide
variety of products including solar equipment (39.0%); jewellery
(20.1%);
fitness equipment (3.8%); and other products. Homeowner
industries make up 51.4%
of borrowers and 34.4% are repeat Certegy customers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Availability of Excess Spread: The transaction yields
significant levels of
excess spread, which is used to support the ratings of the class
B, C, D and E
notes; while sufficient credit enhancement, provided by the
subordination of
junior notes, exists for the class A1, A2 and A2-G notes to be
rated independent
of any soft credit support (excess spread).
Experienced Originator: Certegy is a wholly owned subsidiary of
FlexiGroup, a
provider of retail point-of-sale consumer finance. Certegy
provides "no interest
ever" consumer loans, an interest-free product, and cheque
guarantee products in
Australia. Certegy delivers its products through a network of
retailers and
service providers. Delinquencies greater than 30 days on
Certegy's retail
portfolio have historically tracked below 3.0%.
Diverse and Granular Portfolio: The portfolio consists of
receivables originated
to a geographically diversified pool of Australian retail
customers across many
asset types. The average contract size is AUD1,947, while the
weighted average
remaining term stands at 22.9 months.
Support Features Back Rating: A liquidity reserve, funded by
proceeds from
issuance, will ensure stable cash flows for all rated notes and
trust expenses.
A derivative reserve account will be established to set aside
voluntary
prepayments made by borrowers to ensure sufficient income is
available to cover
future swap payments.
No Residual Value Risk: All securitised loans are structured so
there is no
exposure to residual value risk, with the borrower liable for
such risks at all
times.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unexpected increases in the frequency of defaults and the loss
severity on
defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than
Fitch's base case,
which could result in negative rating actions on the notes.
Fitch has evaluated
the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to Flexi ABS Trust
2016-1 to increased
gross default levels over the life of the transaction.
The agency's analysis found that the ratings assigned were not
sensitive to
Fitch's mild (10% increase) default stress. Under Fitch's
moderate (25%
increase) stress, the ratings on the class A2 and A2-G notes
declined to
'AA+sf', the class B note rating declined to 'A+sf' and the
class C note rating
declined to 'A-sf'.
Under Fitch's severe stress, in which the base case defaults
increased by 50%,
the ratings on the class A2 and A2-G notes declined to 'AA-sf',
while the class
B, C and D notes' ratings declined to 'Asf', 'BBBsf' and
'BB+sf', respectively.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch conducted a file review of 12 sample loan files focusing
on the
underwriting procedures conducted by Certegy compared to
Certegy's credit policy
at the time of underwriting. Fitch has checked the consistency
and plausibility
of the information and no material discrepancies were noted that
would impact
Fitch's rating analysis.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further
discussed in the
corresponding new issue report entitled "Flexi ABS Trust
2016-1", published
today. Included as an appendix to the report are a description
of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Brenden Asplin, CFA
Associate Director
Phone +612 8256 0340
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Spencer Wilson
Associate Director
Phone +612 8256 0320
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
Phone +612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
The sources of information identified for this rating action
were FlexiGroup and
the issuer's counsel King & Wood Mallesons. The issuer has
informed Fitch that
not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of
the rated notes
is public.
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
here
Exposure Draft: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 Apr 2016)
here
Exposure Draft: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds -
Derivative Addendum (pub. 14 Apr 2016)
here
Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 03 Dec 2015)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 06 Jul 2015)
here
Related Research
Flexi ABS Trust 2016-1 - Appendix
here
Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global
Structured
Finance Transactions
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1003362
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.