(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 20 (Fitch) Saudi Arabia's move to raise USD10bn
via an
international bank loan reflects the pressure on its fiscal
balances caused by
lower oil prices that contributed to our recent sovereign
downgrade, Fitch
Ratings says. Over the longer term, international sovereign debt
issuance may
support the development of a market for Saudi corporate bonds.
Press reports on Wednesday said that Saudi Arabia had agreed a
USD10bn,
five-year loan from a group of US, European and Asian banks.
Demand was strong
for participation in the syndicated loan, which will be the
Kingdom's first
international borrowing since 1991 and prefaces an international
bond issuance
that Saudi officials say is planned for this year.
The prospect of a syndicated loan of up to USD10bn and a
potential Eurobond sale
were factored into Fitch's sovereign debt projections when we
downgraded Saudi
Arabia to 'AA-'/Negative this month. Combined with domestic debt
issuance,
international borrowing will push general government debt-to-GDP
to 9.4% in
2017. The ratio is still well below the 'AA' category median
(36.9%), but has
increased sharply from 1.5% in 2014 due to the fall in oil
prices.
A large share of the government's financing needs will be funded
by disposing of
foreign financial assets. Building up the sovereign's
international borrowing
capacity would increase financing flexibility at a time when
fiscal and external
balance sheets are still strong. It also lessens the erosion of
external buffers
caused by lower oil prices, but this will still be substantial.
As a result of declining assets and rising debt, we forecast the
sovereign net
foreign asset position to fall to 78% of GDP in 2017 from 113%
in 2014. This
will still be high, but would be less than half the ratio of the
other 'AA'
category Gulf Cooperation Council energy exporters - Kuwait, Abu
Dhabi and
Qatar.
A record of international sovereign borrowing may also have
structural benefits
by supporting international sukuk and bond issuance by big Saudi
corporates, for
example by establishing a pricing benchmark and enabling them to
diversify away
from bank lending. This would provide an alternative source of
funds for
investment by Saudi corporates, which would support growth.
