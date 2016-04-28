(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Most forbearance measures introduced by
the Central
Bank of Russia (CBR) in 2014 to offset financial market stress
on bank balance
sheets have either been withdrawn or expired and reliance on
liquidity support
is easing, says Fitch Ratings. Leading state-owned banks were
heavily
recapitalised in 2015 and, in our opinion, can withstand two or
three years of
current stress levels before needing further capital support.
Banks' reduced
reliance on support measures reflects the fact that operating
conditions for the
banking sector, although still difficult, have largely
stabilised.
Since January 2016, banks can no longer use preferential
exchange rates to
compute foreign currency risk-weighted assets, nor can they
reclassify
securities as held-to maturity to avoid recognition of
mark-to-market losses. In
addition, from January 2016, reserves have to be created against
sanctioned
borrowers. However, restructured loans are still effectively
exempt from
provisioning, as are Ukraine-related exposures.
We estimate that restructured loans in the sector stand in the
low double
digits, meaning that asset quality problems in the banking
sector are
significantly understated. However, banks will likely recognise
under-reserved
loans gradually, by 3% or 4% each year, so that they could be
provisioned out of
pre-impairment profits without hitting capital.
Capital support received by banks to date has been significant
but still
manageable for government finances. In total, since 2011, we
estimate that the
Depository Insurance Agency (DIA), CBR and National Wealth Fund
have spent
RUB1.7trn to recapitalise banks. This is equivalent to 2.1% of
2015 GDP. The DIA
had also paid out RUB828bn to insured depositors at failed banks
by end-2015.
Of the RUB900bn (USD13.5bn) capital support programme,
channelled through the
DIA from 2015, total utilisation is up to RUB824bn (USD12.3bn).
The main
beneficiaries were major state-owned banks, with the exception
of Sberbank,
which has not required capital support due to its stronger
credit profile.
However, Sberbank has an option to convert RUB500bn of
subordinated debt
previously received from the CBR into some form of tier 1
regulatory capital
instruments that would boost its capital ratios.
Rouble funding from the CBR is still significant, but usage by
the banking
system has fallen sharply to RUB2.2trn at end-February 2016 from
RUB4.6trn at
end-June 2015. At this pace, most CBR rouble funding could be
repaid by end-3Q16
and banks could start to accumulate significant surplus rouble
liquidity. Use of
the CBR's USD50bn foreign currency funding limit decreased to
USD16.5bn at
end-1Q16 from USD30bn at end-1H15, reflecting both lower demand
for FX and an
increase in the CBR FX repo rate, reducing the profitability of
carry trades.
We published an update of the support measures available to
Russian banks today,
which is available by clicking on the link below.
