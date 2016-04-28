(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banking System Support Compendium here LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Most forbearance measures introduced by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) in 2014 to offset financial market stress on bank balance sheets have either been withdrawn or expired and reliance on liquidity support is easing, says Fitch Ratings. Leading state-owned banks were heavily recapitalised in 2015 and, in our opinion, can withstand two or three years of current stress levels before needing further capital support. Banks' reduced reliance on support measures reflects the fact that operating conditions for the banking sector, although still difficult, have largely stabilised. Since January 2016, banks can no longer use preferential exchange rates to compute foreign currency risk-weighted assets, nor can they reclassify securities as held-to maturity to avoid recognition of mark-to-market losses. In addition, from January 2016, reserves have to be created against sanctioned borrowers. However, restructured loans are still effectively exempt from provisioning, as are Ukraine-related exposures. We estimate that restructured loans in the sector stand in the low double digits, meaning that asset quality problems in the banking sector are significantly understated. However, banks will likely recognise under-reserved loans gradually, by 3% or 4% each year, so that they could be provisioned out of pre-impairment profits without hitting capital. Capital support received by banks to date has been significant but still manageable for government finances. In total, since 2011, we estimate that the Depository Insurance Agency (DIA), CBR and National Wealth Fund have spent RUB1.7trn to recapitalise banks. This is equivalent to 2.1% of 2015 GDP. The DIA had also paid out RUB828bn to insured depositors at failed banks by end-2015. Of the RUB900bn (USD13.5bn) capital support programme, channelled through the DIA from 2015, total utilisation is up to RUB824bn (USD12.3bn). The main beneficiaries were major state-owned banks, with the exception of Sberbank, which has not required capital support due to its stronger credit profile. However, Sberbank has an option to convert RUB500bn of subordinated debt previously received from the CBR into some form of tier 1 regulatory capital instruments that would boost its capital ratios. Rouble funding from the CBR is still significant, but usage by the banking system has fallen sharply to RUB2.2trn at end-February 2016 from RUB4.6trn at end-June 2015. At this pace, most CBR rouble funding could be repaid by end-3Q16 and banks could start to accumulate significant surplus rouble liquidity. Use of the CBR's USD50bn foreign currency funding limit decreased to USD16.5bn at end-1Q16 from USD30bn at end-1H15, reflecting both lower demand for FX and an increase in the CBR FX repo rate, reducing the profitability of carry trades. We published an update of the support measures available to Russian banks today, which is available by clicking on the link below. Contact: Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Anna Erachina Associate Director +7 495 956 7063 James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Janine Dow Senior Director, Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.