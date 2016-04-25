(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed F. Van
Lanschot Bankiers
N.V.'s (FvL, BBB+/Stable/F2) EUR5bn mortgage covered bonds
issued out of the
bank's conditional pass-through programme at 'AAA'. The Outlook
is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects FvL's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BBB+', an
unchanged IDR uplift of 1 notch, an unchanged D-Cap of 8 notches
(minimal
discontinuity) and the 90% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch
takes into account
in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 95%
breakeven AP for
the 'AAA' rating. The breakeven AP supports a 'AA' tested rating
on a
probability of default basis and a two-notch recovery uplift to
a 'AAA' rating.
The Stable Outlook reflects a four-notch cushion against a
downgrade of FvL's
IDR.
The unchanged D-Cap of 8 notches is driven by what Fitch
assesses as minimal
discontinuity of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component.
This is due to
the pass-through structure and the six-month interest reserve,
including senior
costs, in place for the bonds. It is Fitch's view that none of
the other D-Cap
components compromise the overall minimal discontinuity
assessment for the
programme. The one-notch IDR uplift results from FvL's senior
unsecured debt
accounting for more than 5% of the bank's adjusted balance
sheet.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP is equivalent to a breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC)
of 5% and corresponds to the legal minimum OC under the Dutch
covered bonds law.
The current 'AAA' breakeven AP of 95% is an increase from 92.5%
in April 2015,
mainly due to a decrease of the 'AAA' credit loss component to
7.5% from 10.3%.
This component represents the impact on the breakeven AP from a
lower 15.6%
weighted average default rate (WAFF) and a higher 55.4% weighted
average
recovery rate (WARR) for the mortgage cover assets in a 'AAA'
scenario. The
'AAA' WAFF decrease (from 19.3%) is primarily driven by a
decrease of the WA
loan-to-value (LTV) ratio resulting from the addition of loans
with lower LTVs
to the cover pool. The 'AAA' breakeven AP also takes into
account the interest
rate risk arising from the unhedged nature of the programme and
adjustments made
for insurance set-off risk and commingling risk.
The cash flow valuation reduces the 'AAA' breakeven OC by 4.2%
due to the high
excess spread available in the programme. The mostly fixed-rate
loans (88%) in
the cover pool carry a higher interest rate until their reset
date (WA five
years) than the fixed-rate coupon payable on the bond, which
will remain fixed
in case of a switch to pass-through. The difference in interest
rate between
assets and liabilities is high enough to result in sufficient
excess spread even
in a high prepayment scenario, in turn leading to a higher
stressed present
value of the assets than that of the liabilities. Fitch has
assumed a
compression in the interest rate on the assets to 1% which is a
variation from
the Criteria Addendum: Netherlands - Residential Mortgage Loss
and Cash Flow
Assumptions where an assumed compression in fixed rates to
3%-4.5% is stated.
The 'AAA' breakeven OC is further driven by the asset disposal
loss component
(4.3%), reflecting (i) the negative carry calculated in a high
prepayment
scenario; and (ii) the cushion between the model output and the
legal minimum OC
of 5%.
The breakeven AP considers whether timely payments are met in a
'AA' scenario
and tests for recoveries given default of at least 91% in a
'AAA' scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) FvL's IDR is downgraded by five or more notches to
'BB-' or below;
or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and
the D-Cap is
reduced to four or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers
in its analysis
increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 95%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Bickert
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1667
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Sophia Kwon
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1536
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
