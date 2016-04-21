(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Islandsbanki
hf's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and Viability Rating (VR)
at 'bbb-'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is
attached at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VR
The ratings are underpinned by the leading Icelandic universal
banking franchise
of Islandsbanki, but also its exposure to a small economy
susceptible to
domestic and international shocks. The ratings factor in
Islandsbanki's healthy
capitalisation and improving asset quality. The constraints of
the operating
environment affect Fitch's assessment of other factors driving
the ratings, such
as the need to maintain strong capitalisation and the
sustainability of asset
quality improvements.
Capital controls were introduced in 2008 and have given rise to
uncertainty for
the whole banking system. Composition agreements were reached
with the creditors
of the failed banks in 2015, and included the transfer of
ownership of
Islandsbanki to the state in 1Q16. The composition agreement for
Islandsbanki
also entailed a partial repayment of funds "trapped" in Iceland,
while ISK36bn
of foreign currency deposits from Glitnir have been termed out.
A foreign currency overhang remains for the system, whereby
around ISK300bn is
held by non-residents who have been unable to convert these
amounts to foreign
currency. At the same time the Central Bank of Iceland has been
building up
reserves and its net foreign currency position totalled about
ISK400bn at
end-March 2016. An auction is expected to take place in 2Q16,
allowing these
investors to withdraw their investment. This should pave the way
to a final
lifting of controls later in 2016. We believe that Islandsbanki
is well
prepared for the removal of capital controls.
The bank's asset quality has been consistently improving since
2010. Gross
impaired loans as a proportion of total loans have declined to
around 3% at
end-2015 from almost 5% at end-2014 and just under 9% at
end-2013. A large
portion of the loan book, which Islandsbanki acquired at a deep
discount from
Glitnir, has been restructured. The restructurings have reduced
the borrowers'
debt levels, and restructured loans have been performing well
with limited
impairment. Maintaining a track record of performance of these
loans is an
important rating factor.
Islandsbanki's capital and leverage ratios are solid and compare
well with
international peers (Tier 1 capital ratio of 28.3% and leverage
ratio of 18.1%
at end-2015). Liquidity is prudently managed, and the bank has a
large liquidity
buffer in place (around one-quarter of total assets at end-2015)
to absorb the
outflows accompanying the lifting of capital controls. However,
given the legacy
of the Icelandic banking system, Fitch believes that the bank
will need to
maintain stronger capitalisation and liquidity than similarly
rated European
peers in order to maintain investor confidence. The regulatory
requirements, as
well as the bank's own targets, have become significantly more
strict in the
past years, and it is important that future targets maintain an
emphasis on
prudence and ensure buffers are kept in the context of a
potentially more
volatile economy than, for example, those in more highly rated
northern European
countries.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Icelandic sovereign's track record of imposing losses on
bank creditors and
public statements of burden sharing, particularly following the
banking sector
collapse, are the main drivers for Islandsbanki's Support Rating
of '5' and
Support Rating Floor of "No Floor". While state support is
possible, Fitch does
not believe that support from the Icelandic authorities can be
relied upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
The ratings are likely to come under pressure if Islandsbanki's
risk appetite
increases, for example through looser underwriting standards or
rapid expansion
of foreign banking operations. Less conservative capital and
liquidity
management, or a significant shock to the economic environment
leading to asset
quality deterioration, would also be rating-negative.
A positive rating action would be contingent on Islandsbanki
maintaining a
moderate risk appetite, while sustaining the asset quality
improvements and
large capital buffers achieved to date. This is provided the
Icelandic operating
environment demonstrates resilience to external shocks in the
post-capital
controls era. Reduced uncertainty following the removal of the
foreign currency
overhang and final steps to lifting capital controls could be
rating-positive.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating could be upgraded and the Support Rating
Floor revised
upwards if Fitch changes its assessment of the Icelandic
authorities' propensity
to support, although this is unlikely.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating; affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Director
+44 20 3530 1789
Committee Chairperson
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1002975
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
