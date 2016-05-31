(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Property: 2015 Results Prompting Downgrades here HONG KONG, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the greater divergence in the performance of Chinese property companies in 2015 has driven more negative rating actions in 2016. There were nine negative rating actions between 1 January and 15 May 2016, compared with three positive rating actions, out of the 36 Fitch-rated China property companies. The negative actions were explained partly by large exposure to non-residential properties affecting companies like Wanda (BBB/Stable), Greenland (BBB-/Negative), CSC (B/Stable), and Hydoo (B-/Stable). The poor cash-collection rates for commercial property sales were worse than expected; and the switch in buying interest to residential properties following relaxation of home-purchase restrictions exerted further pressure on sales. The unexpected rapid deterioration of industry fundamentals for trade centres further exacerbates an operating environment which is already difficult for CSC, Hydoo and Wuzhou (B-/Stable). The other group of companies that encountered negative rating action had a lack of current (or previous) exposure to residential development properties in higher-tier cities. They include Country Garden (BB+/Stable), Evergrande (B+/Negative), Jingrui (B-/Negative), and Sunshine 100 (B-/Negative). These companies face land-acquisition pressures in higher-tier cities, that pushed up leverage. In contrast, the companies that performed well were those which already have well-positioned projects in higher-tier cities. Most of these are large SOEs including COLI (A-/Stable), China Resources Land (BBB+/Stable), and Poly (BBB+/Stable). Leading property companies did well with only a slight 1% reduction of their EBITDA margin even as they boosted contracted sales growth; whereas the 'B' category property companies saw their EBITDA margins narrow by 3%, widening the margin differential with the leaders to 5%, from 3% in 2014. COLI, CRL and Poly also reduced leverage (net debt/adjusted inventory), whereas the aggregate leverage for Fitch-rated Chinese property companies increased to 38.6%, from 35.9%. More details of each company's 2015 performance can be found in the report. The report also provides a summary of all the companies' credit metrics for easy reference and comparison. Contact: Rebecca Tang Associate Director +852 2263 9933 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19th Floor, Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.