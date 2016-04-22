(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 21 (Fitch) A greater possibility of
default in China
would inject greater credit discipline and foster more efficient
allocation of
capital, Fitch Ratings says. However, allowing widespread
defaults without
transparent criteria for selecting debtors who would be allowed
to fail, and
without a robust, predictable framework for supporting lenders
absorbing credit
losses, would risk provoking a "credit crunch" with significant
destabilising
effects on the economy and banking sector.
Defaults by Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOE) in particular
have accelerated
following the first onshore SOE corporate bond default on
principal by Baoding
Tianwei in February. Thus far in April, two other SOEs have
missed bond payments
while a third has had trading of its notes suspended. These were
on top of a
number of other onshore corporate bond defaults by
private-sector firms so far
this year. However, the overall default rate remains negligible
compared with
that in developed markets. Fitch does not expect China's
explicit bond default
rate to rise anywhere near levels in developed markets.
Allowing market forces to play a greater role in the debt market
should, over
the long run, reduce moral hazard and contribute toward
sustainability and
predictability for investors. However, a rise in default rates
closer to those
in some developed markets would carry risks to financial
stability unless the
process can be managed under a transparent and consistent
framework. The risk is
lenders would be left uncertain as to which SOEs will be allowed
to default and
over the process for resolving creditors' claims.
The Chinese authorities still exert significant influence over
the financial
system, but this control is less than it was a decade ago given
the development
and growth of the shadow banking system. Therefore, an
unexpected credit event
and resulting risk aversion emanating from the shadow banking
system now has a
greater chance of triggering broader financial instability. In
this scenario,
even government controlled banks could become risk averse and be
unwilling or
unable to lend - a feature evident in other
government-controlled banking
systems in emerging markets.
A significant tightening in credit conditions could lead to a
hard landing,
under present macroeconomic conditions in China. The system is
already under
strain from a broader context of decelerating growth, weakening
bank asset
quality and significant leverage growth over the past decade.
More robust
institutional machinery for resolving defaults may be needed to
avoid too great
an intensification of risks to financial stability.
China's onshore bond issuance has surged over the past year,
doubling yoy to
CNY1.24trn (USD192bn) over the first two months of 2016. That
said, the recent
defaults from both the private sector and SOEs could have
contributed to a spate
of cancellations of bond issues in March and April.
Risks could stem from corporate sectors that are experiencing
severe
over-capacity and weakened credit profiles, but have also
benefited from
implicit government support in the past. If investors rapidly
change their
perceptions of government support in these sectors, it could
lead to a
disorderly deleveraging.
