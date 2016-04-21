(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on
Israel's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
to Positive from
Stable and affirmed the IDR at 'A'. Fitch has also affirmed the
Long-term local
currency IDR at 'A+', with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings
on Israel's
senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds are affirmed
at 'A' and 'A+'
respectively. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AA-' and the
Short-term
foreign-currency IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook on the Long-term foreign currency
IDR reflects the
following key rating drivers:
Israel's external finances continued to strengthen in 2015. The
current account
surplus expanded to 4.6% of GDP and the Bank of Israel's (BoI)
stock of foreign
reserves climbed to USD90.6bn (10.9 months of current account
payments).
Israel's net external creditor position improved to 43% of GDP
in 2015 from
35.4% in 2014 and on a longer horizon from 27.4% in 2008 when
Fitch last
upgraded Israel's IDRs. The net external creditor position is
double the 'A'
median and slightly above the 'AA' median. While the overall
recent performance
of exports of goods and services has been weak, Fitch expects
the current
account surplus to continue in 2016-17.
There has been a concerted improvement over a number of years in
reducing the
government debt to GDP ratio. This has been a policy priority
for successive
Israeli administrations, leading to a decline in the ratio to
64.9% at end-2015
from 74.6% at end-2007 and 95.2% at end-2003. Nevertheless, it
remains above the
peer median of 44.6%.
Israel's IDRs and the Stable Outlook on the local currency IDR
also reflect the
following key rating drivers:
Fitch forecasts the central budget deficit to widen to 2.9% of
GDP (equivalent
to around 3.5% on international standard general government
definition), from
2.1% in 2015, which was the smallest since 2008. The low deficit
in 2015
narrowed on the back of robust revenue growth and because
spending was
constrained in the absence of a budget until mid-November. The
2016 budget
target is above that specified in the prior fiscal rule and
represents a
loosening of fiscal policy. Fitch's budget deficit projections
imply the
government debt-to-GDP ratio will broadly stabilise in 2016-17.
Although government debt-to-GDP remains above the peer median,
Israel benefits
from high financing flexibility. It has deep and liquid local
markets, good
access to international capital markets, an active diaspora bond
programme and
US government guarantees in the event of market disruption. The
structure of
debt is also favourable. Foreign currency debt-to-GDP, for
example, has fallen
to 8.7% in 2015 from 14% in 2008. The low level of foreign
currency debt helps
to explain why the Outlook on the local currency IDR has not
been revised to
Positive, as the agency envisages an equalisation of the foreign
and local
currency IDRs in the event that the former is upgraded.
Israel's ratings continue to be constrained by political and
security risks, but
its credit profile has shown resilience to periodic conflict and
political
shocks over an extended timeframe. Frequent yet uncoordinated
attacks by young
Palestinians and Arab Israelis have continued with varying
intensity since
September 2015. Although these do not currently amount to a
third intifada, the
attacks reflect the lack of progress towards peace between
Israel and the
Palestinians. The prospects for a realistic peace process remain
bleak.
Although Israel's borders are currently relatively quiet,
conflicts with
military groups in surrounding countries and territories flare
up intermittently
and can be damaging to economic activity. The ongoing war in
Syria poses risks
to Israel and to other neighbouring countries that could impact
Israel, although
direct spillover has so far been negligible. The implementation
of the nuclear
deal between Iran and world powers will remain a concern for
Israel.
Domestic politics can be turbulent, with coalition governments
often not lasting
their full term. No party in the coalition currently seems to
have an incentive
for the government to fall and precipitate new elections, but
the coalition
remains vulnerable given its one-seat majority. The next test
for the government
will be the 2017-18 budget process later this year.
Production at the Tamar gas field since 2013 has obviated the
need for gas
imports, thus benefiting the external finances. However, the
development of the
larger Leviathan field remains uncertain, following the Supreme
Court's decision
in April 2016 not to approve the proposed gas framework. The
project was not
factored into Fitch forecasts, so delays do not affect our
external and fiscal
projections. If Leviathan does go ahead Israel could become a
gas exporter in
the medium term.
GDP growth has slowed in recent years. In 2012-15 annual growth
averaged 2.8%,
compared with 4.5% in 2004-11. The explanation for this relates
to a number of
factors, including slower growth in the working-age population,
less productive
additions to the labour force, sluggish world trade and
competitiveness
challenges. In response, the government is seeking to enact a
number of
structural reforms to improve efficiencies in some markets and
the business
environment overall as well as boosting labour market
participation.
Inflation was negative in 2015 due to lower commodity prices,
domestic currency
strength and measures to stimulate greater competition. Fitch
expects robust
domestic demand and the dropping out of one-off factors to push
inflation into
the lower end of the BoI's 1%-3% target range in 2017.
Israel's well-developed institutions and education system have
led to a diverse
and advanced economy. Human development and GDP per capita are
well above the
peer medians and the business environment promotes innovation,
particularly
among the high-tech sector. However, Doing Business indicators,
as measured by
the World Bank, have slipped below peers. The government also
faces a number of
socio-economic challenges in terms of income inequality and
social integration.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action are:
-Sustained strength of the external balance sheet.
-Improvements in the business environment that support
investment and growth.
-Further progress in reducing the government debt-to-GDP ratio.
-A sustained easing in political and security risks.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action are:
-A sustained deterioration of the government debt-to-GDP ratio.
-A serious worsening of political and security risks.
-A worsening of Israel's external finances, for example due to a
loss of export
competitiveness.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Current regional conflicts and tensions are assumed to continue,
but their
impact on Israel is not expected to worsen materially. Fitch
does not expect a
military conflict between Israel and Iran.
Renewed conflict with Hamas in Gaza is possible, despite a
serious degradation
of the latter's military capacity. The tolerance of the rating
and Outlook
depends on the economic and fiscal implications of any conflict.
Fitch does not
assume any breakthrough in the peace process with the
Palestinians or a
pro-longed serious deterioration in domestic security
conditions.
