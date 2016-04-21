(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the
Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on two Philippine government-owned
banks -
Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and Land Bank of the
Philippines
(LBP). The Outlooks on both banks remain Positive, mirroring the
Positive
Outlook on the Philippine sovereign's ratings. A full list of
rating actions is
at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The IDRs and National Ratings of DBP and LBP are driven by
Fitch's expectation
of state support for the banks, as indicated by their Support
Ratings (SRs) of
'3' and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of 'BB+'. Their SRFs are at
the same level
as for the large systemically important commercial banks.
Fitch believes the sovereign would have a high propensity to
provide
extraordinary support to the two banks in times of need, in
light of their full
government ownership and quasi-policy roles as set out in their
respective
forming charters. The probability of state support is considered
moderate
overall, after taking into account the sovereign's fiscal
flexibility, as
indicated by the sovereign IDR of 'BBB-'.
VIABILITY RATINGS
The Viability Ratings (VRs) on DBP and LBP take into account the
banks'
satisfactory asset quality and profitability, reasonable risk
management
frameworks and healthy funding and liquidity profiles. These
ratings also take
into account the steady improvement in the Philippine operating
environment,
including a stronger prudential framework (see Fitch Affirms BPI
and Metrobank;
Upgrades BDO to 'BBB-', dated 21 April 2016). That said, DBP's
and LBP's
development mandates continue to have significant influence on
their intrinsic
profiles, resulting in materially higher loan and deposit
concentrations
compared with commercial bank peers.
Both banks' capitalisations remain adequate as indicated by
their estimated
Fitch core capital (FCC) ratios, which are above their
regulatory common equity
Tier 1 (CET1) ratios. Capital injections from the government
over 2016 - of
PHP5bn or about 1.9% of risk-weighted assets (RWAs) for DBP and
PHP9bn or 1.8%
of RWAs for LBP - will help to improve the ratios. The CET1
ratios significantly
declined for both banks in 2015 largely due to the full
deduction of certain
legacy equity investments from CET1 capital. The CET1 ratio fell
to 10.4% at
end-2015 for DBP from 13.8% a year earlier, and to 10.0% for LBP
from 11.7%.
Funding and liquidity are relative rating strengths. Deposits
are highly
concentrated, but mainly derived from government sources or
large corporate
funds, and fairly stable. The banks' balance sheets are also
liquid, and a
significant portion of assets are held in cash, balances with
the central bank
and government securities.
SENIOR DEBT
DBP's senior notes are rated at the same level as the bank's
Long-Term IDR. This
is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations
of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SRS AND SRFS
The ratings are sensitive to perceived changes in the
sovereign's ability or
propensity to extend timely support.
A Presidential Executive Order was signed in February 2016
mandating a merger
between DBP and LBP. More tangible progress on the merger could
lead Fitch to
reassess the sovereign's propensity to provide support, although
we see
significant uncertainty around merger completion in light of
presidential
elections next month.
An upgrade of the sovereign ratings - currently on Positive
Outlook - would
likely have a corresponding effect on the SRFs, and in turn the
IDRs. However, a
downgrade of the SRs or SRFs would not necessarily lead to
negative action on
the IDRs, which are also supported by the banks' 'bb+' VRs.
A revision of the sovereign Outlook back to Stable from Positive
would lead to
equivalent action on the Outlooks of the two banks.
VRS
Further upside to the banks' VRs is less likely, unless their
policy roles were
to diminish. This is due to the risk of government influence
arising from the
banks' state ownership.
Sharply higher credit losses leading to a more vulnerable
capital or funding
position would place pressure on the bank's VRs. This may result
from
significant economic stress or state influence on the bank's
lending and
investment decisions.
SENIOR DEBT
Any change in DBP's IDR would affect the issue ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
DBP
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Positive
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(phl)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Ratings on senior notes affirmed at 'BB+'
LBP
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Positive
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(phl)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
