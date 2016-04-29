(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned
Jakarta-based
regional development bank PT Bank DKI a National Long-Term
Rating of 'A+(idn)'
and National Short-Term Rating of 'F1(idn)'. The Outlook is
Stable. At the same
time, Fitch has assigned the bank a senior unsecured debt class
rating of
'A+(idn)'.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
'F1' Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
Bank DKI's National Long-Term Rating is support-driven and
reflects Fitch's view
that Bank DKI plays an important role in supporting economic
growth in the
Jakarta region, and in the policies and programmes of the
Jakarta Special
Regional Government (DKI). In general, Fitch expects potential,
albeit limited,
extraordinary support for regional development banks to
ultimately come from the
central government. Bank DKI is of lower systemic importance
compared with large
banks in Indonesia. In Fitch's view, lapses in corporate
governance are most
likely to be the triggers for Bank DKI to need extraordinary
support.
Unlike other regional development banks, which are owned by a
combination of
regional governments and municipalities, DKI owns 99.97% of the
bank. Ordinary
parental support from DKI to the bank is evident from the annual
capital
injections DKI has made since 2012 to help fund the bank's
growth. Bank DKI has
increased its capital ratios in the last four years as a result
and its Tier 1
capital ratio was 22.8% at end-2015, higher than the industry
average of 19.0%.
Fitch expects DKI to make further capital injections to support
Bank DKI's
growth plans during the current administration's term in office
till 2017,
although DKI's ability to provide extraordinary support in the
event of need is
less certain.
DEBT RATINGS
The ratings of the bank's rupiah-denominated senior unsecured
debt class is the
same as its National Long-Term Rating in accordance with Fitch
criteria
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
Bank DKI's National Ratings may be upgraded if Fitch reassesses
the bank to be
of greater strategic importance to the local economy and of
higher systemic
importance, which will be characterised by increasing market
share in loans and
deposits nationally and a more integral role in supporting
regional economic
development. However, in Fitch's view, it is unlikely that Bank
DKI will be able
to close the gap with larger banks in the short to medium term.
The ratings may also be upgraded if Fitch assesses the bank's
standalone credit
profile to be sufficiently strong to underpin the ratings rather
than rely on
potential sovereign support. However, material and sustained
improvement in its
financial profile will be subject to the degree of
policy-related lending it may
be required to undertake in the future.
Downward rating pressure may arise from a weakening of the
central government's
ability or propensity to provide extraordinary financial support
to Bank DKI,
with the latter likely to stem from the bank becoming less
important to DKI in
supporting the regional economy. However, Fitch believes this to
be a remote
prospect in the near to medium term. Deterioration in the bank's
standalone
financial profile is unlikely to impact its National Ratings
given the
support-driven nature of the ratings unless the deterioration
results in the
parent's diminished propensity to support the bank.
DEBT RATINGS
Any changes in the National Long-Term Rating would also impact
the debt ratings
to a similar extent.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst:
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 15 April 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.