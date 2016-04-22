(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the series of
earthquakes in
Kumamoto prefecture in southern Japan since 14 April 2016 will
not undermine the
financial soundness of Japanese non-life insurers, based on
Fitch's preliminary
analysis of available information.
Damage is widespread due to a series of earthquake including two
foreshocks on
14 April and the magnitude 7.3 main quake on 16 April. About
4,000 residential
buildings have been damaged according to an announcement by the
Cabinet Office
on 21 April, while many manufacturers including Toyota Motor,
Mitsui Electrics,
Sony, HOYA have suspended operations.
However, insured losses are likely to be far smaller than that
of economic
losses, as Japanese commercial earthquake risk is still
under-insured despite a
rise in interest since the 2011 major earthquake and tsunami in
Tohoku region.
Commercial insurance penetration in Japan was 0.8% of GDP in
2014, compared with
1.6% in the US and 1.2% in the UK, according Swiss Re. AIR
Worldwide estimated
that insured losses to properties net of government recoveries
for the Kumamoto
earthquakes will be between JPY180bn (USD1.7bn) and JPY320bn.
Fitch understands Japanese non-life insurers underwrite
commercial earthquake
risks in a prudent manner with effective reinsurance schemes in
place.
Residential earthquake losses will not impact Japanese non-life
insurer's
earnings, as this kind of plan is operated on a "no-loss
no-profit" basis and
reinsured by the government. Insured losses will be offset by
the drawdown of
earthquake reserves, which Fitch counts as part of capital for
Japanese non-life
insurers. Nevertheless, the residential earthquake risk exposure
of Japanese
non-life insurers is much smaller, less than 20% of that at
2011, as the
government expanded its liability within Japan's residential
earthquake
reinsurance scheme. Ownership of residential earthquake
insurance policies in
Kumamoto prefecture was 28.5% at the end of March 2014, which is
in-line with
the national average.
Part of residential earthquake risks will be borne by
cooperatives such as
Zenkyoren (National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural
Cooperatives).
Zenkyoren manages earthquake risks by using reinsurance and
catastrophe bonds.
Japanese non-life insurers are expected to announce the
estimates of the losses
in mid-May, together with their full-year results for the
financial year ended
March 2016.
Insured losses of the March 2011 magnitude 9.0 earthquake and
tsunami were
USD40bn, compared with the overall losses of USD210bn, while
the insured loss
from January 1995 magnitude 7.3 earthquake was USD3bn compared
with the overall
losses of USD100bn, according to Munich Re.
