(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors
Qatari banks' IDRs, Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating
Floors (SRFs)
reflect Fitch's expectation of support from the Qatari
authorities for domestic
banks in case of need. This reflects Qatar's strong ability to
support its
banks, as indicated by its rating ('AA'/Stable), combined with
Fitch's belief
that there would be a strong willingness to do so. The latter is
based on a
history of sovereign support.
The government has demonstrated a strong commitment to its banks
and key
public-sector companies, and we expect this to continue despite
the effects of
lower oil prices. The government owns stakes in Qatari banks
following capital
injections into the banking system between 2009 and 1Q11. The
sovereign's
capacity to support the banking system is sustained by its
sovereign wealth
funds and revenues, mostly from its hydrocarbon production.
Fitch does not believe that franchise or level of government
ownership should
necessarily lead to a difference in banks' SRFs in the case of
Qatar. We believe
that there is an extremely high probability that all rated
Qatari banks would
receive support should they require it, irrespective of
franchise and ownership.
As a result, Fitch equalises all banks' SRFs and IDRs at 'A+',
except for the
flagship bank, QNB.
Fitch makes a distinction between QNB's SRF and that of the
other banks in Qatar
as a result of its status as the flagship bank in the sector,
its role in the
Qatari banking sector and close business links with the state.
The Stable Outlooks reflect the Outlook on the Qatari sovereign.
VRs
Qatar continues to show solid economic growth (4.1% forecast by
Fitch in 2016,
3.7% in 2015) with the authorities remaining committed to
infrastructure
projects, including Qatar Integrated Rail and a significant
expansion of the
road network. We expect project momentum to remain strong in
2016 and to provide
domestic banks with opportunities for loan growth.
Liquidity is tightening on the back of slower deposit growth,
with a decline in
public-sector deposits in the banking system. The sector's
overall loan to
deposit ratio rose to 117% at end-March 2016. Several banks have
raised funds
from abroad but we believe that liquidity pressures will only
slightly moderate
in 2016, especially given our view that loan growth will remain
strong.
Increased competition for deposits is likely to affect banks'
profitability,
through rising funding costs pressuring margins.
Capital ratios should remain sound, and we consider banks could
further increase
capital if required; several of them have in 2015 and 1Q16: we
consider
shareholder support to be generally strong in Qatar. We expect
banks' asset
quality to remain resilient, although there could be some
pressure in such
sectors as real estate and possibly construction.
QNB's VR reflects its dominant franchise in Qatar, close links
to the Qatari
government, strong funding profile with sound liquidity and
solid capital
position. Profitability is stronger than that of most peers.
Risk appetite is
fairly conservative despite rapid growth and expansion into some
higher-risk
markets. High loan and deposit concentrations, which would
otherwise constrain
the rating, are mitigated by QNB's largest borrowers and
depositors being
primarily lower-risk Qatari government-related entities.
The Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on the VR has been maintained
and reflects
Fitch's view that the acquisition of Finansbank will weaken
QNB's risk profile.
However, QNB has a good record of integrating and managing
subsidiaries in
weaker operating environments. In addition, the agency considers
that Turkey
could be an opportunity for diversifying growth in the longer
term, an
opportunity that is not available in QNB's fairly small
undiversified domestic
economy. The RWN will be resolved on completion of the
acquisition, following
regulatory approval from the Qatari and Turkish authorities.
Fitch does not
anticipate a VR downgrade of more than one notch.
CBQ's VR reflects its strong and established franchise in Qatar,
its reasonable,
though weakening, asset quality, as well as liquidity that is
adequate, and
which improved slightly in 1Q16. The VR takes into account CBQ's
exposure to
Turkey, which increases the bank's risk profile, and weakening
profitability;
with a return on assets that is well below average for Qatar.
The VR also takes
into account capitalisation that is just adequate, about average
for Qatar
following the recent issuance of Tier 1 capital. Loans and
deposits are
concentrated, although CBQ's concentration levels are better
than most domestic
banks.
DB's VR reflects its established franchise in Qatar, its
relatively diversified
funding franchise and its adequate capitalisation. Liquidity is
adequate but
tightening and asset quality is stable but with an impaired loan
ratio slightly
higher than most peers. The VR takes into account concentration
on both sides of
the balance sheet, although concentration levels are lower than
those of peers.
QIB's VR reflects the bank's established franchise in Qatar, its
sound asset
quality, solid funding and liquidity profile with a franchise
that is more
diversified than that of many peers. Both loans and deposits are
concentrated -
in common with the sector - although deposits are less
concentrated than those
of peers and include a strong retail component. The VR also
takes into account
the bank's adequate profitability, and satisfactory capital and
leverage ratios
compared with peers. In Fitch's view, aggressive loan growth in
2015 (about +46%
yoy at end-2015) could raise the bank's risk profile. We do
expect growth levels
to significantly decrease in 2016.
AKB's VR reflects its conservative risk management and sound
asset quality
mitigating its relatively small franchise and undiversified
business model, with
concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet. The VR also
factors in the
bank's sound capitalisation, especially following the issuance
of Tier 1 capital
in 1Q16 and despite rapid asset growth, adequate liquidity and
also the bank's
proven ability to grow its lending business according to
management's plan.
AKB's profitability remains weaker than most domestic peers.
QIIB's VR is constrained by its limited franchise and its high
sector- and
single-name financing concentrations, which increases the bank's
risk profile
and the risk of fluctuation in its asset quality. The VR also
factors in QIIB's
sound funding profile, with a more diversified funding base than
some peers, its
sound capital and leverage ratios, and its strong liquidity that
compares well
with domestic peers.
ABQ's VR reflects the bank's strong profit generating capacity
with
profitability ratios comparing well with peers and its sound
asset quality. The
VR takes into account ABQ's conservative risk appetite but also
its small
franchise and high concentrations on both sides of the balance
sheet. Liquidity
tightened significantly in 2015 but liquidity ratios improved in
1Q16 with the
completion of its USD500m bond issue. Capital ratios are solid,
but Fitch
considers a high level of capital to be necessary in view of the
above-average
loan book concentration.
IBQ's VR reflects and is constrained by the bank's relatively
small franchise,
and we see no upside to the rating. IBQ has a concentrated
funding base and high
single-name lending concentrations, which increases the risk of
fluctuation in
asset quality. However, the VR also factors in the bank's solid
capitalisation
and sound liquidity. While concentration levels are high and
above those of most
peers, they are mitigated by the fact that the largest exposures
are mainly to
government-related entities or else are well collateralised.
Asset-quality
metrics are broadly in line with peers and we expect the bank's
concentrations
to improve modestly as it implements its growth plans. Capital
ratios compare
well with peers, but Fitch considers a high level of capital to
be necessary in
view of the above-average loan book concentration.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, Support Ratings, Support Rating Floors
The IDRs, SRs and SRFs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around
the Qatari authorities' propensity or ability to provide timely
support to the
banking sector. At present Fitch considers the likelihood of any
change to be
small.
VR
Following resolution of the RWN once the acquisition is
completed, QNB's VR
would be sensitive to its growth strategy in Turkey and other
weaker operating
environments. Rapid growth in lower-rated markets that would
further weaken the
bank's risk profile could put pressure on the VR in the longer
term. Capital
weakening or significant asset quality deterioration in the
bank's domestic
market could also pressure the VR, but we view this as less
likely.
CBQ's VR is sensitive to the increased risks from its Turkish
subsidiary,
although given the current operating environment Fitch does not
expect high
levels of growth in the Turkish operation. Fitch expects CBQ to
manage its
Turkish operation well, with continued improvement in the
Turkish subsidiary's
performance and asset quality. However, a negative impact from
the bank's
Turkish operations, if it does occur, could put pressure on the
VR. CBQ's VR is
also sensitive to weakening capitalisation or liquidity, or
worsening of asset
quality in its domestic market.
DB's VR is sensitive to any significant weakening of
capitalisation or liquidity
or worsening of asset quality. We see no upside to the VR.
Upside potential for QIB's VR could arise if the bank maintains
its solid
franchise while also maintaining a conservative risk appetite
and sound asset
quality and capital ratios. Further aggressive loan growth that
would weaken
QIB's risk profile and affect the bank's asset quality metrics
and capital
position could put the VR under pressure.
AKB's VR is sensitive to a significant deterioration in
liquidity or asset
quality sufficient to affect the bank's capital. Upside
potential - in the
longer term - would require the bank to continue building its
franchise, and
develop and diversify its earnings, while maintaining sound
capitalisation and
asset quality.
QIIB's VR could be raised if the bank was able to strengthen its
franchise and
significantly reduce borrower concentration, which is the main
constraint to the
VR. A material weakening of asset quality severely affecting
profitability and
capital, which Fitch considers unlikely, would put downward
pressure on the VR.
There is little upside to ABQ's VR. The VR could come under
pressure if the
bank's liquidity position tightens and it is not able to reduce
its funding
concentrations. A material weakening of asset quality, severely
affecting
profitability and capital, would also put downward pressure on
the VR.
IBQ's VR could be pressured by a failure to maintain adequate
capital and
liquidity levels, or a significant increase in the bank's risk
appetite, which
could be a change in strategy or in its underwriting standards.
We see no upside
to the VR, which is constrained by the bank's limited franchise
and high
concentrations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SPVs AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings of the debt issued by the SPVs, listed below, are in
line with the
parents' Long-Term and/or Short-Term IDRs and are sensitive to
any change in the
parents' IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Qatar National Bank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating 'a'; maintained on RWN
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-'
QNB Finance Ltd
EMTN Programme Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'
Senior Unsecured Notes (guaranteed by QNB) affirmed at 'AA-'
The Commercial Bank (Q.S.C.)
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Qatar Islamic Bank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
QIB Sukuk Ltd
Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured trust certificates Long-Term Rating affirmed at
'A+'
See "Fitch Rates QIB's Sukuk Trust Certificate Issue 'A+'",
dated 23 October
2015
Doha Bank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Doha Finance Limited
EMTN Programme Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'/ 'F1'
Senior unsecured notes (guaranteed by Doha Bank) affirmed at
'A+'
Qatar International Islamic Bank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating affirmed at 'A+'
QIIB Sukuk Funding Limited
Senior unsecured trust certificates Long-Term Rating affirmed at
'A+'
Al Khalij Commercial Bank (al khaliji) P.Q.S.C.
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
AKCB Finance Limited
EMTN Programme Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'/ 'F1'
Senior unsecured notes (guaranteed by Al Khalij Commercial Bank
(al khaliji)
P.Q.S.C.) affirmed at 'A+'
AKCB Falcon Limited
Euro commercial paper and CD Programme affirmed at
'A+'(EXP)/'F1' (EXP)
Ahli Bank Q.S.C
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
International Bank of Qatar Q.S.C.
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
IBQ Finance Limited
EMTN Programme Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'/ 'F1'
Senior unsecured notes (guaranteed by IBQ) affirmed at 'A+'
