LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) The increase in new finance extended to
SMEs and
corporates - helped by eurozone banks' continued low-margin
lending to companies
- could drive credit growth in 2016, says Fitch Ratings. The
ECB's 1Q16 bank
lending survey, published on 19 April, shows that financing
conditions for
enterprises are improving and rejection rates for loan
applications from
companies are falling. This trend is set to continue, according
to the survey,
which is based on replies from 141 banks representing all the
euro area
countries.
Economic growth in the eurozone could benefit if banks are able
to sustain a
greater flow of credit to companies. We forecast eurozone GDP
growth of just
1.5% in 2016. The increase in corporate lending could also
indicate that the
ECB's stimulus policies are becoming more effective.
Loan demand from eurozone companies has been growing since 2Q15.
Quarterly
trends are unsteady but banks expect the positive trend to
continue in 2Q16.
Heightened competition is the main cause of improving lending
conditions, but
banks are also signalling a slight increase in risk tolerance
and indicating
that funding costs and balance-sheet constraints are lifting.
Only Italian banks among those in large eurozone economies cite
an improvement
in their perception of companies' risks as a material factor in
lending on more
favourable conditions. This could stimulate growth in Italy's
SME sector, where
bank lending is the dominant source of funding, but where loan
losses have been
very high.
Borrowing costs of loans to large companies are reducing more
substantially than
those to SMEs. In our view, EU banks remain cautious about
increasing loans to
SMEs, traditionally a higher-risk asset class, due to the tough
operating
environment. They continue to price risk carefully and lower
rates are only
available for the best risks, while lending conditions for
riskier borrowers
have not eased.
This ties in with the European Banking Authority's (EBA) study
published on 23
March that found that EU banks' lending growth to SMEs remains
well below
pre-crisis levels, despite banks being allowed capital
reductions against these
loans. In contrast, lending volumes to larger corporates and
medium-sized
companies, where impairments and losses are lower, have already
recovered to
2002-2003 levels.
ECB data, which captures lending to non-financial enterprises
extended by
eurozone banks but does not break out loans specifically to
SMEs, confirms that
outstanding loan volumes are still well below 2009 levels. But
contraction
slowed from 3Q14; growth returned in 2015 and has continued into
the opening
months of 2016.
The EU introduced a capital reduction factor for exposures to
SMEs up to
EUR1.5m, effective from 2014, to support the flow of credit to
SMEs and offset a
rise in capital requirements stemming from Basel III capital
buffers. This is
the "SME supporting factor" (SF).
The EBA found that the SME SF was not effective in boosting
lending to this
segment and that smaller and younger firms are still
particularly credit
constrained. The benefit of applying the SME SF to capital
ratios varied
significantly between countries and banks, but on average across
EU banks, the
benefit was marginal, leading to a 0.16% increase in common
equity Tier 1
capital ratios, to 13.1%.
The ECB's survey indicates that market factors - such as demand
and competition
- have a more significant impact on lending terms and conditions
than regulatory
concessions such as the SME SF.
