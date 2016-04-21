(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Owens &
Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI), including the long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), at
'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
A full list of rating actions, which apply to approximately $580
million at Dec.
31, 2015, follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Market Share: OMI holds a strong share of the steady and
oligopolistic
market for the distribution of medical-surgical (med-surg)
products to U.S.
acute care providers. Fitch believes OMI's strategy positions it
well to
maintain and/or grow market share in the long term, particularly
in light of
ongoing expansion initiatives among large integrated care
delivery networks
(IDNs) in the U.S.
Low Growth, Margins: Fitch expects stable organic growth in the
low-single
digits. Inherently low EBITDA margins (3.1% in 2015) are
expected to modestly
improve in 2016-2017. Growth of value-adding services, such as
OMI's 3PL and
kitting offerings, should provide an offset to Fitch's
expectation for overall
margin pressures associated with the growth of OMI's largest
customers over the
long term.
Steady, Sufficient Cash Generation: Cash flows are consistent
and sufficient to
fund OMI's capex plans and dividend, though working capital
fluctuation can be
significant. Free cash flow (FCF) is relatively light, however,
and cash
flow-based leverage metrics could constrain positive ratings
momentum.
Ratings Flexibility: Financial metrics and the stability of
OMI's markets are
strong for the current 'BBB-' rating. However, ratings are
constrained by
management's historically stated willingness to considerably
increase debt
leverage for M&A. OMI's history of relatively conservative
financial management,
combined with the limited number of sizeable deals currently
available,
mitigates this risk somewhat.
Good Future Growth Prospects: Fitch believes that OMI's 3PL
business,
international presence, and kitting and related value-adding
offerings provide
important strategic growth drivers. Though still in their early
stages, these
initiatives should help strengthen the company's position with
both manufacturer
and IDN customers over the medium-to longer-term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
OMI's current 'BBB-' ratings consider gross debt/EBITDA
generally maintained
between 2.0x and 2.5x with funds from operations (FFO) of at
least $120 million.
Moderate debt leverage, consistent and sufficient cash
generation, and a solid
liquidity profile afford OMI good flexibility at its current
'BBB-' ratings.
OMI's current credit metrics and stable performance could
support positive
ratings momentum in the next couple of years. A commitment to
operating with
gross debt/EBITDA around or below 2x, with evidence of
sustainable margins and
cash flows, could support consideration of an upgrade to 'BBB'.
However, cash
flow-based and adjusted leverage calculations may hinder any
positive momentum.
Consideration of an upgrade may also require evidence of
strategic successes,
including new customers and/or more penetrated relationships
with current
customers, in light of recent large contract losses. In the
meantime, Fitch
believes the current 'BBB-' ratings provide OMI flexibility to
consummate
targeted M&A.
A downgrade is unlikely to result from operational or
competitive pressures over
the ratings horizon. But downward ratings pressure could occur
if an otherwise
transformational acquisition or a shift away from OMI's
historically
conservative financial management strategy was expected to cause
gross
debt/EBITDA to increase sustainably and materially above 2.5x.
LIQUIDITY & DEBT STRUCTURE
Adequate Liquidity: OMI's liquidity profile comprises $115
million of readily
available cash and $445 million available on its $450 million
revolver due
September 2019. Fitch sees relatively few domestic M&A targets
that would exceed
OMI's available liquidity but also believes the firm would have
adequate access
to the capital markets to raise funding, if necessary.
Simple Structure, Manageable Maturities: OMI's capital structure
comprises an
unsecured revolver and two notes issuances, each $275 million.
The company has
no material debt due before 2021.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch makes the following key assumptions in its ratings case
forecast for Owens
& Minor, Inc.:
--Revenue growth of 2% in 2016 and -2% in 2017, with underlying
growth around 3%
offset by the loss of two significant customers;
--Modest EBITDA margin expansion with successful execution of
renewed strategy,
accelerating somewhat in 2017-2018;
--Stable debt levels with M&A funded using internal liquidity,
resulting in
gross debt/EBITDA between 1.5x and 2x;
--FFO between $200 million and $220 million; normalized annual
FCF approaching
$100 million.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has moved the senior unsecured bank facility rating at OMI
to its
wholly-owned subsidiaries - the co-borrowers of the facility -
and affirmed it
as follows:
Owens & Minor Distribution, Inc.
--Senior unsecured bank facility at 'BBB-' (as co-borrower).
Owens & Minor Medical, Inc.
--Senior unsecured bank facility at 'BBB-' (as co-borrower).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
