(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) Dutch life insurers are likely to see
the biggest
impact on solvency ratios from a proposed cut to the Ultimate
Forward Rate
(UFR), while German firms probably face the biggest impact on
new business,
Fitch Ratings says.
The UFR, which is currently set at 4.2%, is used to extrapolate
the forward
curve for valuing liabilities that have a long duration (over 20
years for euro
business, over 50 years for sterling). The European Insurance
and Occupational
Pensions Authority (EIOPA), which has been reviewing the UFR, on
Wednesday
proposed a new methodology that would cut the rate to 3.7%,
potentially over
several years. Cutting the rate effectively increases the amount
of capital that
firms need to hold against these long-term liabilities and would
therefore
reduce insurers' solvency ratios under the new Solvency II (S2)
regime.
If the UFR is cut, Dutch firms would probably face the biggest
drop in solvency
ratios because of their relatively high exposure to long-term
guaranteed
products and because the Dutch regulator has not implemented
transitional
measures to gradually phase in the impact of S2.
Delta Lloyd in particular could see a significant drop in its S2
solvency ratio
due to its large annuity business. The insurer said in February
that its 4Q15
solvency (including an equity raising) was 156%, but would have
been 123% if the
UFR was reduced by 1pp. The relationship will not be exactly
linear, so the
proposed 50bp reduction in the UFR might reduce the solvency
ratio by less than
half of the impact of a 1pp cut. Other Dutch insurers with less
annuity business
would probably see a smaller impact than Delta Lloyd, but the
drop could still
be significant.
German life insurers generally have portfolios even more skewed
to long-term
guaranteed products. But the impact on existing business would
probably be
substantially mitigated by the transitional measures that most
German life
insurers are using, which mean it will take 16 years for S2 to
fully take
effect. Notable German insurers not using these are Allianz and
Munich Re, but
their business profiles make their capital relatively
insensitive to UFR
changes.
However, a cut in the UFR would have an immediate impact on
German life
insurers' new business because transitional measures do not
apply. This would
make long-term guaranteed products more expensive and would add
to the trend
towards products with shorter or no guarantees, which is already
well under way
as a consequence of low interest rates.
UK life insurers also have large annuity portfolios, but the UFR
only applies to
sterling liabilities over 50 years, so the impact on UK firms
would be
negligible.
The 4.2% rate was based on judgement rather than a specific
methodology, so
EIOPA's plan to set out a precise way of calculating the UFR
would increase
transparency around S2 rules and would make it easier for
insurers to predict
and prepare for future changes in the rate. It could even enable
insurers to
hedge their S2 capital positions against UFR changes, although
it is unclear
whether this would be feasible or affordable.
Any changes to solvency ratios from a change to the UFR will not
directly affect
ratings, as we will continue to assess insurers' capital
primarily using our
Prism Factor-Based Capital Model. This model differentiates
between insurers
based on their exposure to long-term low interest rates, and we
believe it
offers better comparability between firms than S2 metrics.
Contact:
David Prowse
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1250
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Sam Mageed
Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1704
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations -
Athos Larkou
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
