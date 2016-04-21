(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 21 (Fitch) Following its peer review of Uruguayan Financial Institutions, Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions: Scotiabank Uruguay: -- Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; -- Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Support rating affirmed at '2'; --Viability rating affirmed at 'bb-'. HSBC Uruguay: --Long-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Long-term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Support rating affirmed at '2'; --Viability rating affirmed at 'b+'. Banco de la Nacion Argentina (Sucursal Uruguay) (BNAUY) --Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'CCC'; Outlook Stable; --Long-Term Local Currency IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'CCC'; Outlook Stable; --Support rating upgraded to '4' from '5'. Cooperativa de Ahorro y Credito FUCEREP: --Long-term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Viability rating affirmed at 'b' --Support rating affirmed at '5'; --Support rating floor affirmed at 'NF'. Fitch has published Rating Action Commentaries (RACs) for each of these companies which are available on www.fitchratings.com. These RACs include each issuer's key rating drivers and sensitivities, as well as the list of all rating actions taken. Contact: Veronica Chau Senior Director +52 818 399 9169 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8 Col. Del Paseo Residencial 64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Santiago Gallo Director +562 24993320 Alejandro Tapia Director +52 818 399 9156 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.