(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, April 21 (Fitch) Following its peer review of
Uruguayan Financial
Institutions, Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating
actions:
Scotiabank Uruguay:
-- Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
affirmed at 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable;
-- Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Support rating affirmed at '2';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bb-'.
HSBC Uruguay:
--Long-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable;
--Long-term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Support rating affirmed at '2';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'b+'.
Banco de la Nacion Argentina (Sucursal Uruguay) (BNAUY)
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'CCC';
Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'CCC';
Outlook Stable;
--Support rating upgraded to '4' from '5'.
Cooperativa de Ahorro y Credito FUCEREP:
--Long-term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable;
--Viability rating affirmed at 'b'
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'NF'.
Fitch has published Rating Action Commentaries (RACs) for each
of these
companies which are available on www.fitchratings.com. These
RACs include each
issuer's key rating drivers and sensitivities, as well as the
list of all rating
actions taken.
Contact:
Veronica Chau
Senior Director
+52 818 399 9169
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Santiago Gallo
Director
+562 24993320
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 818 399 9156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.